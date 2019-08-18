Resident Evil Movie Reboot “in Active Development,” According to Director

It would appear that the Resident Evil movie reboot, first revealed as in development back in 2017 following the release of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, is moving forward. Director Johannes Roberts has stated that the film is “in active development” and that “it’s just getting back to the roots of the game.”

Roberts was revealed as the reboot film’s director late last year. The director is known for shark attack-based films 47 Meters Down and the recently released 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. It sounds like Roberts was asked about the new Resident Evil film while doing press for Uncaged.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are in active development of that at the moment,” Roberts told Screen Rant. “I pitched them a take, and they really loved it. So, we are just gearing up on that as we speak, really. I’m in the office all the time there. So, yeah, it’s great. It’s gonna be super scary. It’s super, super scary. And it’s just getting back to the roots of the game. I think, at the moment, I’m not really allowed to say much more than that. But it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

It’s unclear whether this “take” is the same one previously going through the studio process with producer James Wan or screenwriter Greg Russo. Both Wan and Russo had previously noted that their involvement with the Resident Evil reboot film had concluded. “I’m not doing that anymore,” Wan said in an interview after the Roberts news broke. “That has been dropped.”

“I worked on the reboot for about a year and […] my involvement on that project has kind of concluded,” Russo said last November, “so I’m not sure what they’ll really do with it, I submitted my draft to the producers and they were happy with it and ultimately they’ll do what they will with the property, but I’m currently not involved with that film.”

What do you think of what Roberts had to say about the new Resident Evil movie reboot? Are you looking forward to a movie that “gets back to the roots” of the franchise? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

While the Resident Evil movie reboot is reportedly in active development, it does not yet had a definitive release date or launch window. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Resident Evil franchise right here.