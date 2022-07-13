Resident Evil's Lance Reddick on Which Iconic Character He'd Be Interested to See Show Up

Netflix's Resident Evil is nearly here and Albert Wesker actor Lance Reddick is interested in seeing one particular and perhaps unexpected franchise character make a return in a future season. Netflix's Resident Evil isn't canon to the games, but it does follow the timeline of the mainline titles, particularly Resident Evil 1, 2, 3, and 5, though there nods to some of the other titles in the franchise. It's somewhat of a sequel to some of these games and directly addresses the events that happen within them and how they affect not just the world at large, but also Albert Wesker's family life. It's a rather unique take on the series and one that certainly has the potential to expand with more seasons.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Lance Reddick if he'd like to see any iconic Resident Evil characters like Chris Redfield or Leon Kennedy in a future season. The actor noted he was more familiar with Paul W.S. Anderson films than he was the games and stated he had some interest in seeing Milla Jovovich's character, Alice, appear in the Netflix show. Since the games, the movies, and the show all take place in their own unique universes, this may be hard to pull off, but it's an interesting idea nonetheless.

"Wow. It's so tough because I haven't played the games, even though I actually did watch most of the movies," said Reddick. "There was one summer when I had a couple weeks where, don't ask me why, but I was binging late into like 4:00 in the morning watching the movies. But honestly, the films are so action-heavy that Milla Jovovich's character is the only one that I really remember. I feel that it would be really interesting to see if and how her character could come into this series."

As of right now, Netflix has yet to greenlight a second season of Resident Evil, so there's no guarantee that we'll see Alice or any other familiar characters at the moment. Either way, Resident Evil is getting decent reviews so far. ComicBook gave the series a 3.5/5 and noted that the show has strong potential if Netflix decides to do more: "Even when it misses, Netflix's Resident Evil is one of the better Resident Evil adaptations and feels worth taking further."

Resident Evil hits Netflix on July 14th, 2022. Who do you want to see in the show? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.