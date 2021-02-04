The Resident Evil Reboot Now Has a Release Date

✖

Sony has revealed that its upcoming Resident Evil reboot will now release in theaters on September 3rd, 2021. As of this writing, the film remains untitled. The reboot promises a more faithful adaptation of the first two entries in Capcom's survival-horror video game franchise, starting with the Raccoon City outbreak in 1998. The film will represent the seventh live-action Resident Evil film; the six previous entries in the series earned $1.2 billion worldwide. It remains to be seen whether or not the new film can reach a similar level of success, but fans should have a better idea when it releases later this year!

Written and directed by Johannes Roberts, the film will star Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield,) Robbie Amell, (Chris Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), and Neal McDonough (William Birkin). The movie is being produced by Robert Kulzer and will be distributed by Screen Gems.

While previous live-action Resident Evil films have proven quite successful at the box office, those films did did not adhere closely to the continuity established in the games. The films starred original character Alice (portrayed by Milla Jonovich), and featured villains and elements adapted from the games, but in a world that was mostly distinct. The Resident Evil video game series has been a major success since the first game's release in 1996, so it will be interesting to see how well the storyline established in those games translates to the big screen!

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise, and fans of the series can expect to see quite a bit of content to mark the occasion. The next major entry in the video game series, Resident Evil Village, is set to release in May, and content based on the franchise is currently appearing in Ubisoft's The Division 2 this month. While the year already has plenty of content based on the series, it seems like September's release for the film will be the perfect way for fans to celebrate!

Resident Evil will release in theaters on September 3rd, 2021. You can check out our previous coverage of the film right here.

Are you a fan of the Resident Evil franchise? What do you want to see in the reboot? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!