Resident Evil Requiem Is Getting a New Look Soon

The next entry in the Resident Evil franchise was revealed at Summer Game Fest earlier this month, and while it won’t be released until early next year, fans won’t have to wait long to learn more information. Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Requiem will be appearing during a livestream set to take place on June 26th at 3 p.m. PT. The Capcom Spotlight will feature Resident Evil Requiem alongside a mix of current and upcoming games, including Pragmata, Street Fighter 6, and Monster Hunter Wilds. The livestream is expected to run for about 40 minutes in total.

Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing just how much of the stream will be dedicated to Resident Evil Requiem compared to the other games. However, this could give Capcom the perfect opportunity to shed more light on the game. The debut trailer offered several interesting hints about the next mainline Resident Evil, introducing us to new protagonist Grace Ashcroft. Grace seems to be the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft, a character that debuted in 2003’s Resident Evil Outbreak. The game will have players return to a decimated Raccoon City, and the trailer has offered a glimpse at the destruction caused by the missile dropped more than two decades ago. A teaser trailer for the Capcom Spotlight can be found below.

The Capcom Spotlight will feature a mix of news and interviews, so hopefully there’s a lot for Resident Evil fans to look forward to. While it might seem far away, the game’s February 27, 2026 release date will likely arrive a lot quicker than most expect. We can probably anticipate a slow news drip over the next 8 months, including more background about Grace Ashcroft, the decision to feature a new protagonist versus an older face, and the connections we’ll see to past games in the series. By the time Resident Evil Requiem is released, it will have been almost a full five years since Resident Evil Village, and Capcom has kept a tight lid on the new direction of the series.

While Resident Evil Requiem is likely to be the highlight of the Capcom Spotlight, it should be interesting to see more from Pragmata, as well. The game was announced all the way back in 2020, and seems to have had a rough road. At one point, the game was supposed to be released in 2023, but now it’s apparently arriving in 2026, and Capcom seems to be a lot more confident about that release window. Like Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata showed up at Summer Game Fest earlier this month with a new trailer, but next week’s spotlight could give the company a lot more freedom to talk about the game, and what players can expect to see.

The Capcom Spotlight will likely stream on the company’s official YouTube channel, which can be found right here, and its Twitch Channel, which can be found here. The stream will offer subtitles in 13 different languages.

