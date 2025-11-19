Resident Evil Requiem DLC Reportedly Already in the Works

Capcom is reportedly already in the process of working on DLC for Resident Evil Requiem prior to the release of the game’s launch in February. With the two most recent entries in the Resident Evil series, Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, Capcom released multiple rounds of DLC for each title to further flesh out the story and gameplay options in each. Now, with Requiem on the horizon in early 2026, it sounds like Capcom is again planning to continue this trend with support for the game after its release.

Coming by way of insider Dusk Golem, it was said that DLC for Resident Evil Requiem is currently in the works. Dusk Golem claims that they only know of one piece of DLC that is happening and that it centers around Alyssa Ashcroft. Alyssa is the mother of Grace Ashcroft, the latter of whom will serve as the main protagonist in Requiem. Based on what we currently know, Requiem kicks off with the death of Alyssa which then sets Grace’s story into motion.

Assuming that this information is true, it would suggest that this DLC will likely serve as a prologue to Resident Evil Requiem. Unless the events of the main game end up undoing the death of Alyssa Ashcroft, which would be quite the surprise, this expansion could take place at any point in the months or years leading up to what is seen in Requiem. We could also see this DLC even tie in with Resident Evil Outbreak, which is the Resident Evil spin-off in which Alyssa first appeared.

For now, Capcom itself hasn’t confirmed that DLC for Resident Evil Requiem is happening, but it wouldn’t be a surprise for it to come about. In all likelihood, we should learn more about this potential expansion content closer to release as Capcom has already said that it will be holding a new Resident Evil Showcase in early 2026.

As for Resident Evil Requiem itself, the latest entry in the beloved survival-horror franchise will drop next year on February 27, 2026, and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

