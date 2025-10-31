Resident Evil Requiem Reveals When Next Major Showing Will Happen

Capcom has announced when its next major showing for Resident Evil Requiem will be happening. As of this week, pre-orders for RE Requiem finally went live alongside the reveal of the game’s Deluxe Edition. Despite this, eager fans didn’t get a new look at Requiem itself, which only prompted more questions about when the next trailer or gameplay footage might emerge. Now, we have an answer, although specifics remain a bit fuzzy.

In a recent video titled “Road to Requiem”, Capcom said that it will next show off Resident Evil Requiem in a new Resident Evil Showcase. This event doesn’t have a specific broadcast date just yet, but it was confirmed to take place in early 2026. This suggests that Capcom has no major news planned for the rest of 2025, barring an unforeseen showing at a venue like The Game Awards.

Despite being only about four months away from its release date, there’s still very little that we’ve actually seen of Resident Evil Requiem. Most of what Capcom has chosen to show off so far seems to be pulled from the very early hours of the game. This secrecy has led to fans longing to see more, but Capcom instead remains dodgy.

Based on what we know so far, Resident Evil Requiem will put players into the shoes of Grace Ashcroft, who is a newcomer to the series. The game is set to take place (at least in part) in the ruins of Raccoon City, which is where the earliest Resident Evil games were also set. Rumors suggest that Resident Evil icon Leon Kennedy will also be serving as the secondary protagonist in Requiem, but this has yet to be verified by Capcom. Perhaps confirmation of Leon’s appearance in the game will finally happen at this Resident Evil Showcase in the coming months.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch next year on February 27, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Beyond this release, Capcom also confirmed this week that it will be collaborating with Nintendo on a new line of Amiibo and will also be crossing over into Fortnite by way of a partnership with Epic Games.

