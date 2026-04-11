Resident Evil Requiem Recreates An Entire Scene from Lord of the Rings (And You Probably Missed It)

The Resident Evil franchise, like many huge gaming IPs, is celebrating a major anniversary in 2026. It recently turned 30 back in March, and Resident Evil Requiem has proved that the horror franchise is still as popular as ever. In fact, Resident Evil Requiem was the fastest-selling game in the franchise’s history. But despite many millions of players racing to play the game right at release, Capcom has managed to hide a few secrets in its latest hit.

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Even over a month after its release, gamers are still playing and thinking about Resident Evil Requiem. The game builds on years of lore, and fans are still piecing together hints about characters like Leon and Grace. But one fan has uncovered an Easter Egg that’s much more unexpected. Specifically, a social media post from Craigo Games points out that one Leon scene in the game is basically a shot-for-shot recreation of an iconic Lord of the Rings moment. But it’s just subtle enough that you might have missed it.

Leon Steps into Frodo’s Shoes in Resident Evil Requiem Cutscene Straight out of Lord of the Rings

Image courtesy of Capcom

Easter Eggs are getting trickier and trickier for devs to keep secret thanks to the prevalence of leaks. But sometimes, a nod to another franchise is subtle enough you need a keen eye to spot it. And that means players get to stumble upon it organically until it’s finally pointed out on social media. And that’s the case with this Lord of the Rings reference tucked into a scene featuring none other than Leon S. Kennedy himself. Quick note that there will be some minor spoilers about a mid-game boss fight below, but we’ll keep the details brief.

The scene in question falls during the second act of Requiem, when Leon faces off against a giant spider in Raccoon City. If the cinematic intro to this boss fight felt familiar, it turns out there’s a good reason for it. The scene is actually a faithful homage to Frodo’s encounter with Shelob in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The way Leon first runs across his own giant spider nemesis is nearly identical, but you’ve got to be looking for it to realize it. When the two are put side-by-side, however, the resemblance is obvious.

As you can see from this Reel, the movements of Leon and the giant spider are a detailed and faithful homage to Frodo’s encounter with Shelob. From looking around while the spider lurks in the background to stepping on a skeleton and realizing things are amiss, this cutscene is straight out of Lord of the Rings. Of course, if you play your cards right during the fight, it’s going to turn out very differently than Frodo’s unfortunate run-in with the giant spider.

Details like this are part of what makes games like Requiem so great. It’s a subtle reference that doesn’t take away from the game’s unique story, but is a delightful little homage for fans who notice it. That giant spider is scary whether you know it’s falling in Shelob’s footsteps or not. But if you’re a Lord of the Rings fan who makes the connection? Even better.

Did this scene feel familiar when you played Resident Evil Requiem? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!