Resident Evil Fans May Have Just Solved Requiem’s Biggest Mystery

Resident Evil fans may have just solved one of the largest mysteries introduced in Resident Evil Requiem. Upon its launch at the end of February, perhaps the biggest talking point that came about from Requiem was tied to one of its protagonists, Leon Kennedy. Specifically, Leon was seen to be wearing a wedding ring in Requiem, which confirms that he had gotten married at some point between the events of his last appearance in Resident Evil 6 and this latest installment. And while Resident Evil Requiem’s story doesn’t provide any clear answers on who exactly Leon might have tied the knot with, fans think they’ve now figured it out thanks to a previous entry in the series.

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Coming by way of @nigkira on social media, a new theory suggests that Leon ended up marrying Ashley Graham. Ashley is one of the main characters in Resident Evil 4 and is eventually saved by Leon after her kidnapping kicks off the events of the game. She hasn’t been seen in the mainline series since, but that doesn’t mean that she and Leon haven’t developed a close relationship off-screen.

The reason that it’s believed Ashley and Leon ended up getting married is thanks to a deleted image that was unearthed in the remake of Resident Evil 4. This photo in question shows off an older version of Ashley, who now seems to be in her 40s. Capcom ended up deleting this image from the final version of RE4 Remake for one reason or another, but fans have since wondered why it was in the game’s files to begin with. Now, it’s believed that this decision to have Ashley and Leon married to one another is something that Capcom formulated with the remake of RE4, but it ended up scrapping the potential proof of their marriage in order to keep things a mystery.

This Resident Evil Mystery Should Be Fully Explained One Day

While there’s no guarantee that Ashley is the wife of Leon Kennedy, this lingering mystery is one that Capcom should answer at some point in the future. In fact, Resident Evil Requiem is confirmed to be getting DLC down the road that could once again center around Leon. If Leon is again thrust into the spotlight in this new story content, perhaps it could shed light on his personal life.

Outside of this DLC, Resident Evil is undoubtedly going to continue in the future with Resident Evil 10 as well. Given the franchise’s history of shifting the focus between different characters with new installments, Leon might not end up appearing in RE10, but if he does, Capcom could unveil who he ended up marrying in this entry purely to put these fan theories to rest.

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