Resident Evil Requiem DLC Announced by Capcom

Capcom has officially announced that DLC for Resident Evil Requiem is now in the works. Long before the latest Resident Evil game had even released, reports suggested that post-launch content for the title was being planned. This notion was quite a believable one given that Capcom had previously released DLC for Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village. Now, we know that Requiem will be getting add-on content of its own in the future, but details of what it will center around remain unclear.

In a new video posted to social media today, Resident Evil Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi confirmed that DLC and a wave of additional updates for the game are on the horizon. Regarding the DLC, Nakanishi merely referred to it as a “story expansion” that will “delve deeper into the world of Requiem.” Specifics on which character the DLC will center around, or when it might release, were not given.

As for the future updates coming to Resident Evil Requiem, Nakanishi said that Capcom is going to continue to resolve bugs and improve the performance of the game. It will also be adding a Photo Mode to Requiem as well, which has been one of the most-requested features from players. Lastly, a surprise of some sort was teased to be coming to RE Requiem in May, specifically that of a mini-game.

When Will This Requiem DLC Likely Release?

A message from Koshi Nakanishi, director of Resident Evil Requiem. pic.twitter.com/54aKw80h8K — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 10, 2026

Although Capcom didn’t provide a specific launch window for this Resident Evil Requiem DLC, we can make an educated guess based on what we do know. Previous reports have claimed that a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica is in development at Capcom and is poised to launch in the first half of 2027. Although Capcom itself has yet to confirm this, if it is true, this would indicate that Requiem’s DLC would likely release before this new remake. As such, this would set its arrival for either later in 2026 or very early in 2027.

Then again, the story DLC for Resident Evil Village launched well over a year after the base game. Because of this, it suggests that we might not hear or see anything about this DLC for quite a long time. Whenever more details on the expansion do emerge, though, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

