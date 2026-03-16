Resident Evil Requiem Just Broke a Major Franchise Record for Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem just broke a major record for the franchise, proving that the horror series is arguably bigger than ever. As of this month, Resident Evil will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the first entry in the saga. Since the original Resident Evil’s launch, Capcom has continued to find major success with the property despite continuing to evolve with each new installment. Now, these constant evolutions have resulted in Capcom finding a formula in Requiem that is seemingly more popular than ever before.

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As of today, Capcom announced that Resident Evil Requiem has already sold six million copies in total around the globe. This makes Requiem the fastest-selling game in the franchise’s history, which is an enormous achievement. Previously, the fastest-selling entry in the series was that of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which just launched in 2023. For Requiem to become the best-selling game in the entire series, it would still need to sell an additional 11 million units to pass that of Resident Evil 5. Given how well Requiem has done so far, though, it seems that this milestone could very well be achievable in the years to come.

What’s Next for Resident Evil?

When it comes to the future of Resident Evil, Capcom has recently confirmed that it’s working on story DLC for Requiem. Currently, details of what this add-on will center around aren’t known, as Capcom said essentially nothing about its nature. Beyond this, Resident Evil Requiem will continue to get more updates moving forward, with a new mini-game being promised to come to the title in May.

Further down the road, reports indicate that Capcom is also working on a new remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica. This remake is claimed to be releasing in 2027, which suggests that it could be properly announced at some point in the months ahead if it’s real.

As for the next mainline entry in the series, Resident Evil Requiem’s success has all but guaranteed that Resident Evil 10 will one day come about. This project is one that is surely years away from ever seeing the light of day, as Capcom is likely still very early into its creation. Still, Resident Evil is undoubtedly going to be a big focus for Capcom, which should give fans plenty to look forward to.

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