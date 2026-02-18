Stay Off the Internet If You Want to Avoid Resident Evil Requiem Spoilers

If you want to avoid spoilers for Capcom’s upcoming game Resident Evil Requiem, you’ll probably want to stay off the internet in the coming days. With Requiem slated to launch next week, physical copies of the title have started to ship to retailers around the globe. Per usual, this has resulted in some getting their hands on the game earlier than Capcom would prefer, which has led to spoilers now appearing online.

Over the past couple of days, various users across Reddit, X, and other social media platforms have started to share legitimate information about Resident Evil Requiem after having gotten their hands on it early. This has resulted in not only story details circling the internet, but also other specifics tied to gameplay that Capcom previously didn’t reveal. Capcom itself hasn’t responded to these leaks just yet, and it likely won’t, as situations like this are somewhat normal when major new games are released.

Still, if you’re someone who is sensitive to spoilers and is planning to jump into Resident Evil Requiem upon its release next week, you’ll want to be very careful navigating the internet in the days ahead. I would recommend putting mute filters in place on a platform like X, in particular, as this could help keep spoilers out of your feed until after you’ve completed Requiem for yourself.

Capcom Has Been Very Secretive With RE Requiem

It’s worth stressing that Capcom has been more secretive with Resident Evil Requiem than with many other Resident Evil games that it released in the past. While Leon Kennedy’s appearance in Requiem had leaked far and wide for years, Capcom never confirmed his inclusion until early December. As such, it’s clear that Capcom has been trying harder than normal to keep Requiem under wraps, likely because the game has many surprises in store. For this reason, and many others, it would surely be better to go into Requiem blind rather than be spoiled about the game in advance.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to release on February 27th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook in the week ahead as we’ll have a lot more to share with you over that time.

