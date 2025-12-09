Resident Evil Requiem Leak Reveals First Official Look at Leon

A new leak tied to Resident Evil Requiem has revealed the first official look at Leon Kennedy in the game. Long before Requiem was even revealed, credible rumors and reports claimed that Leon would once again be appearing in the next Resident Evil entry. Despite this, Capcom has continued to be dodgy about Leon’s appearance in the title and has yet to confirm that the iconic protagonist would once again be returning in the latest Resident Evil game. Now, based on a new leak from one official source, Leon is known for sure to be playing a pivotal role in Requiem.

As of today, new key art of Resident Evil Requiem made its way to the PlayStation Store. While this artwork doesn’t appear on the storefront for everyone to see, it has instead been shown in a thumbnail to those who pre-order Requiem. The art in question again features Requiem’s new protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, but it also happens to reveal an older, more grizzled version of Leon. Given the nature of this leak and where it has stemmed from, this is absolutely a legitimate piece of artwork that verifies Leon will be in the game.

You can get a look at the art featuring Leon for yourself in the post below:

High-res image of the official Leon S. Kennedy version of the Resident Evil Requiem Playstation 5 icon that Sony accidentally leaked. pic.twitter.com/UpmAjU1LCp — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) December 9, 2025

For now, Capcom has yet to comment on this leak in an official capacity, but it likely won’t take much longer for the company to say something. Resident Evil Requiem is already planned to receive a new reveal later this week at The Game Awards on December 11th. In all likelihood, this reveal of Leon being in Requiem is something that was going to be announced at this event, but the leaked artwork jumped the gun on such a reveal. Whether or not Capcom will now shift its plans to make this announcement earlier in the week remains to be seen.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to release next year on February 27, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. If we get any new information directly from Capcom regarding this leak, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

