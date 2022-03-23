Resident Evil Fans Celebrate Two Major Anniversaries

For Resident Evil fans, March 22nd is a pretty big day! On March 22nd, 1996, the original Resident Evil first released in Japan on PlayStation. In 2002, just six years later, Capcom would revisit that game on the Nintendo GameCube, offering a huge overhaul of the graphics, voice acting, and more. For those that never had the chance to play the 1996 version, the remake offered the definitive take on the Spencer Mansion incident. Some purists will always prefer the original game, but no matter which one is your favorite, it’s impossible to overstate the impact that both had on the industry.

Across social media, Resident Evil fans have been sharing their love for the franchise, and for these two entries in particular! Resident Evil has become nothing less than a household name over the last 26 years, earning its place as one of the biggest franchises in gaming. While the original version of Resident Evil isn’t offered on modern platforms, the 2002 remake has gotten some HD upgrades, and can be found on PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation. If you’ve never played it, there’s never been a better time!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Resident Evil!

After 26 years, it’s still scary.

https://twitter.com/FUCHIPATAS/status/1506428396733014018

Some celebrated with cosplay…

https://twitter.com/AuroraTheMagic/status/1506429548853874691

…while others showcased their original copies!

https://twitter.com/DaniVGarcia1/status/1506426254148444163

“Jill Sandwich” is a funny line in any language!

https://twitter.com/_Somnus__1/status/1506421741626687492

The remake really was ahead of its time.

https://twitter.com/DreamInSilence1/status/1506430144973467651

Hard to believe it’s been that long.

https://twitter.com/the90swasmine/status/1506421978823114755

That Wesker twist was a jaw-dropper.

https://twitter.com/Twitchytango/status/1506417469900140547

