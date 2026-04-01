5 Capcom Series That Deserve the Resident Evil Remake Treatment

The Resident Evil series has been incredibly successful in the last few years, with developer Capcom remaking older games in the series alongside new entries to solidify the survival horror franchise. Many of the Resident Evil remakes have been celebrated for modernizing the gameplay of classic experiences, rebuilding nostalgic environments from the ground up while adopting a fresh design. Given how popular these remakes are, Capcom could easily take the same approach with their other series, especially ones who show their age the most.

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Many Capcom games have returned in unique ways for modern systems, usually through new collections that gather classic titles together. For example, the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics collection , making them finally available beyond older home consoles. However, many Capcom games still remain in a strange limbo, barely accessible and begging to be brought back beyond simply a new entry to their series.

5. Final Fight

The Final Fight series is one of Capcom’s oldest arcade titles, with its first game in 1989 setting the standard for that side scrolling genre in a variety of ways. Over the years, Capcom has preserved the legacy of Final Fight through cameos in other series, placing characters from its history in other franchises. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom have seen characters like Mike Haggar, Guy, Hugo, Poison, and Cody arrive in their fighting games, but other games like Captain Commando have also seen Final Fight mainstays show up.

Despite the crossover of characters, Final Fight hasn’t had a new game since 2010’s Final Fight: Double Impact. This game was essentially the first, re-packaged for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 with new art in a collection similar to what Capcom still does. Yet, with the success of great beat-em-up titles like Marvel Cosmic Invasion, River City Girls, and Streets of Rage 4, Capcom could gain a lot by remaking older Final Fight experiences. Upgraded graphics and modern control schemes could re-introduce this classic series to new audiences, reminding them why its characters are still used today.

4. Onimusha

Courtesy of Capcom

Capcom is already doing big things with the Onimusha series, with its upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword title bringing back the series in a huge way. However, with this new game could come several remakes of the classic titles, whose unique atmosphere of supernatural battles against Genma crafted games focused on deep combat mastery. Following the remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny in 2025, the original Onimusha: Warlords could be the subject of a Resident Evil-style remake.

Despite having a remaster in 2018, the original Onimusha and some of its more obscure titles, like Onimusha 3: Demon Siege, are all games that could benefit the most from a full remake. Similar to how Resident Evil 7: Biohazard changes that series’ gameplay direction, Onimusha: Way of the Sword‘s systems could be the source of inspiration for Onimusha remakes. This could refine the already interesting gameplay of this series further, reinvigorating fans who already loved the original titles and justifying fervor for new games past Way of the Sword.

3. Monster Hunter

The older Monster Hunter games are still revered today, with some long-time players even preferring their classic design over the modern Monster Hunter World, Rise, or Wilds titles. Although Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate compiles many of the old game’s best monsters into a single game, that game still has an age to it that could be improved through a full-blown remake. By combining the classic mechanics of the first few Monster Hunter games with the detailed visual quality of newer titles, fans of all kinds might get exactly what they want.

Having multiple Monster Hunter remakes could retroactively introduce modern gameplay features that improve the quality-of-life systems in older games from this series too. For example, a remake of the first Monster Hunter could cut out the extremely long loading times and clunky controls that would later be refined. This combination of nostalgia and improved gameplay systems is exactly what made the Resident Evil remakes work, but the wealth of history behind Monster Hunter could help this approach succeed even more.

2. Devil May Cry

Image courtesy of Capcom

The future of the Devil May Cry series is tumultuous right now, with Capcom making no moves to continue the series (as far as we know) since Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition in 2020. However, it has been a long running fact that the first few games in the series, specifically Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 2 have been dated compared to Devil May Cry 3 in HD collections releasing the first three games from the highly revered action series.

Considering how Devil May Cry 4 is almost 18 years old now as well, many of the games in the series could benefit from a remake. Changes in combat to reflect newer titles, such as Dante’s ability to actively switch between fighting styles, has already been seen in ports of past Devil May Cry games on systems like the Nintendo Switch. Simply improving the graphics and visuals of these titles and refining the limitations of their gameplay could create some stylish remakes, emphasizing the story behind a series that gathers new players almost every year.

1. Lost Planet

Last seen with Lost Planet 3 in 2013, this often forgotten Capcom series is a third-person shooter where a lone soldier fights against deadly alien monsters on a world encapsulated in an long-lasting ice age. Almost , Lost Planet is a hidden gem with solid multiplayer and interesting single-player campaigns that devoted themselves to huge map designs. The enthralling setting of these games were at their peak with the first two titles, which were the only ones Capcom developed.

A leading seller for the Xbox 360, this game represents an era of that console that was dominated by other titles from Halo, Crysis, and other FPS juggernauts. Remaking Lost Planet now would be an excellent choice by Capcom, as several other franchises within the genre have been struggling greatly in recent years. Bringing back to campaigns of the first two Lost Planet games alone would be fascinating, with new and improved third-person shooting from games like Pragmata and Resident Evil Requiem adopted for it.

Taking an already impressive looking game and elevating it further, both in gameplay and aesthetics, is something Capcom has refined greatly with their Resident Evil projects. Continuing that trend with Lost Planet might even inspire a long-awaited sequel, being the catalyst of something new rather than the result of something new succeeding, like some of the other games on this list.

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