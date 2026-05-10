Resident Evil 10 First Details Reportedly Revealed

Resident Evil Requiem may have only just released, but we have a new report about the next mainline installment, Resident Evil 10. For those out of the loop, for some reason, after Resident Evil 7, Capcom ditched the numbering of its mainline Resident Evil games, but Resident Evil Village is Resident Evil 8 and Resident Evil Requiem is Resident Evil 9. The next mainline installment is likely years away, with a remake or two reportedly scheduled to release before this. To this end, RE10 is almost certainly going to be a next-gen Xbox and PS6 game.

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Of course, it is too early for details on when the game will be revealed or released, but we do have word of who the protagonist is going to be. According to known leaker Stiviwonder, the next Resident Evil game will not have a brand new protagonist like Resident Evil Requiem. Rather, it’s going to bring back one of the series’ most iconic characters, but a character who has often been missing from recent games. This character is Claire Redfield.

Additional Details on Resident Evil 10

Adding to this, the new report sheds one tiny, additional detail, which is that — unsurprisingly — Resident Evil 10 is going to use Capcom’s in-house engine, the RE Engine. This is the engine it initially made for the Resident Evil series, specifically, but then adapted to some of its other series as well. It debuted in 2017 with Resident Evil 7.

Of course, take both of these details with a grain of salt. None of this official information, and even if it is accurate, is subject to change. If Resident Evil 10 is in the works already, it is almost surely in the very early stages of pre-production, and a lot could change between now and the release. We know this not only because this is how game development goes, but we know this from reporting that Resident Evil Requiem went through more than one major overhaul during development.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on anything above. There are a variety of reasons as to why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, Resident Evil fans should hit the comment section letting us know what your thoughts are or, alternatively, join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.