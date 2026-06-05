Resident Evil – Code: Veronica Remake Announced in New Spooky Trailer

The Capcom remake train just keeps going. After remaking many of the numbered entries, the publisher has now finally announced its next Resident Evil remake, one it took to the Summer Game Fest stage to announce. This latest remake is based on Resident Evil – Code: Veronica.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game — now called Resident Evil: Veronica — is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2027. No more specific time was announced.

Resident Evil: Veronica Is a Remake of Code: Veronica

Play video

The trailer is in a first-person perspective in a building somewhere in France. The mystery character peeps through a peephole and is then grabbed. After a short montage of spooky environments, the person is then revealed to be long-time series staple Claire Redfield. No further details have come out, but this story will be updated if they trickle out during the show.

This remake has been rumored for some time. Various insiders have spoken of its existence, even calling out how it would come in 2027.

Code: Veronica is beloved by many, but it is also known for some of its clunkier elements. It originally came to the Dreamcast in 2000. It was ported to the PS2 and released for the Dreamcast in the following year as Code: Veronica X, which had new cutscenes and story materials. That version was then ported to HD consoles like the PS3, Xbox 360, and PS4, and adapted for the on-rails shooter Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!