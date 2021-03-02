Resident Evil Village Director Teases Huge Surprise

✖

According to Resident Evil Village director Morimasa Sato, Ethan Winters will have a major surprise in store for him during the events of the game. What that surprise might be remains to be seen, but Sato teased as such in the latest issue of EDGE Magazine (shared by wccftech). Winters is the protagonist in the survival-horror game, which is a direct follow-up to Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. The game is set to release in a few short months, but very little information has been revealed regarding the story. It seems that longtime Resident Evil hero Chris Redfield will play an antagonistic role, but whether or not that ties in with the big surprise remains to be seen.

"The biggest surprise you could possibly imagine awaits Ethan Winters in this story," Sato told EDGE Magazine. "What that is, you'll have to see for yourself!"

Resident Evil Village will see Winters exploring a mysterious village filled with new threats, including the deadly Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters. Dimitrescu has become an immediate hit with audiences, inspiring a plethora of fan art. The 9'6 villain seems like she'll be a major threat to Ethan during the game, but she may not be the game's central antagonist. During January's Resident Evil showcase, the character can be seen answering to someone named "Mother Miranda." That character has not yet been revealed by Capcom.

For now, Resident Evil fans will just have to wait patiently to find out what twists await them in the game! While the wait might prove agonizing for some, the storylines of the Resident Evil games have always played a part in the appeal of the series. Resident Evil VII: Biohazard featured plenty of horrifying twists for Ethan, so it will be quite difficult for Capcom to top the previous installment. Whatever big surprise awaits the hero, it could make for a very exciting moment in the game's narrative, and for the series in general.

Resident Evil Village will release May 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What surprises do you think are in store for Ethan Winters? Are you looking forward to playing Resident Evil Village later this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!