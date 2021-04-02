Resident Evil Village Reveals Two Big New Features

✖

It looks like Resident Evil Village will boast a handful of new features that weren't seen in Capcom's last entry, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. While some of the newly-revealed features of Village aren't going to drastically make the game that much different than what we have seen last time around, they should make for some excellent quality of life improvements.

Spotted in a new gameplay video for Resident Evil Village that was released today, two new features in total for the upcoming survival-horror game were seemingly disclosed. The first of these two is that this time around, Village will apparently let players skip cutscenes. This is something that wasn't included in Resident Evil 7 and became somewhat annoying for those who were looking to skip through the cinematics.

2 New takeaways from #ResidentEvilVillage. The game will have a PHOTO MODE, at least for cut scenes, and you will be able to SKIP cut scenes, something you couldn't do in #ResidentEvil7. Yay to the second part. pic.twitter.com/9Sq2BG74hj — Where's Barry (@WheresBarryB) April 2, 2021

The second feature, however, is a much bigger deal. Indicated in the bottom corner of the footage at one point, a prompt for "Photo Mode" appeared. Photo Mode is something that wasn't included in RE7, although it looks like Capcom has opted to add it this time around. What makes the potential addition of this mode even more interesting though is that it looks like you can take pictures during cutscenes. The prompt in question was one that showed up during a cutscene from the new gameplay video. As such, if you'd like to snap some pics during a particular cinematic, it looks like you'll be able to do so.

Obviously, these won't be the only two new features found in Resident Evil Village, but they definitely sweeten the pot that much more. To see everything new that this entry in the series will have in store, you'll have to pick up the full game when it launches next month on May 7th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Do these new aspects of Resident Evil Village make you any more excited for the game? Be sure to share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.