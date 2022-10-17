Resident Evil Village Patch Causing Problems on Steam

The most recent update for Resident Evil Village is causing issues on Steam. Apparently some players are experiencing crashes as a result, though it's unclear how prominent the issue is. Through the official Resident Evil Twitter account, Capcom has acknowledged the issue, pledging that a fix is currently in the works. The publisher did not reveal any specific timetable for the fix, so fans that are struggling with the game on Steam will have to settle for a different game in the meantime. Hopefully the problem will be fixed sooner, rather than later!

"To all Resident Evil Village Steam players: We're aware of an ongoing issue with the latest patch that's causing the game to crash for some users," the company wrote on Twitter. "We're currently looking into a fix, and apologize for any inconvenience caused!"

Resident Evil Village released in 2021 to mostly strong reviews. A direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the game once again follows the story of protagonist Ethan Winters. The game opens with Ethan and daughter Rosemary being captured by Chris Redfield. When Ethan awakens in a mysterious village, he must set out to find what happened to his daughter.

A major expansion for Resident Evil Village is set to release later this month, which will add new content and new features. The Winters' Expansion will feature an all-new story focused on Rosemary Winters, and the game's Mercenaries mode will see the addition of new playable characters, including Lady Dimitrescu. The expansion will also include a new option that allows players to switch from Village's first-person perspective to a third-person angle similar to games like the Resident Evil 2 remake. The Winters' Expansion is set to release on October 28th, so hopefully Capcom has fixed the game's issues on Steam long before that point!

Resident Evil Village is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. A Nintendo Switch cloud version will release on October 28th. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you experienced issues with Resident Evil Village? Are you looking forward to the game's expansion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!