Resident Evil Village's Mercenaries Mode Will Make a Big Change to Lady Dimitrescu

Before Resident Evil Village even released, fans of the Capcom series immediately took an interest in Lady Dimitrescu. The giant vampire lady quickly became the subject of memes, cosplay, and fan art. More than a year after the game's release, Lady D will finally become a playable character in The Mercenaries mode as part of the Resident Evil Village Winters' Expansion. In a new interview with Polygon, DLC director Kento Kinoshita discussed one notable change that had to be made in order to make Lady Dimitrescu work in the mode.

"Lady Dimitrescu's height brought up a lot of challenges during development, but in the end we were able to implement her with a giant stature, taller than any of the other characters," Kinoshita told Polygon. "For The Mercenaries, it's necessary that the player can control their character easily, and to make that possible we did adjust her height to a little under nine feet tall. At that height, the player just barely avoids bumping into the ceiling."

Last year, Resident Evil Village art director Tomonori Takano revealed that Lady Dimitrescu's height is about 9'6, so this is a substantial change. However, it's easy to see how her official height could lead to challenges in The Mercenaries. The change will still allow her to tower over the mode's existing characters, including the other two newcomers, Chris Redfield and Karl Heisenberg. Lady Dimitrescu will also feature some fun attacks based on her appearance in Resident Evil Village, such as the ability to throw furniture. Kinoshita told Polygon that the team didn't "sweat the details" on where the villain is getting this furniture from, and it seems most players probably won't care, either!

Resident Evil Village is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The Winters' Expansion will release on October 28th. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

