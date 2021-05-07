Resident Evil Village Weapons and How to Unlock Them

Resident Evil Village wouldn’t be much of a Resident Evil game without an arsenal of increasingly powerful weapons for players to unlock throughout the game, so naturally, Village supplies players with every type of weapon they could hope for to face Lycans, zombies, and every other kind of enemy. Some of the weapons can be overlooked if you’re not careful, however, so if you want to make sure you collect everything you can, you’ll need to know where to look. To help with that, we kept track of all of the different locations of the game’s weapons during our playthrough of the game. From taking snapshots of the map and recording the circumstances around the acquisition of all the weapons, we can point you right to where you’ll find them and how much you’ll need to have on-hand should you need to purchase them. Before checking out our guide, know that there are spoilers ahead for moments throughout the game. Our maps are all marked up with locations we’ve checked off, but we’ve omitted objectives from the map so as not to spoil too much. Information on when you can acquire the weapons will naturally involve references to the stages of the game, so be wary of that if you’re afraid of having things spoiled. If you’re not concerned and you just want some firepower, you can see all the normal weapons acquirable through your first playthrough of Resident Evil Village below. Note that there are additional weapons to be found on subsequent playthroughs and more can be purchased through the post-game Challenge Store, but this guide will set you up for your first playthrough. Also, be sure to check out our tips for before you start Village so that you know how to best use these weapons and that you have enough money to buy and upgrade them. (Photo: Capcom)

LEMI Handgun The LEMI Handgun is a decent weapon that'll get you through the first few segments of the game. For this one, you don't need to worry about when or where you'll get it because there's no way to miss it. It's given to Ethan through normal story progression and will be in your hands before too long, so just keep trudging through the village until you get it. It'll serve you well until you have other options at your disposal, but it's quickly outmatched in terms of power and usefulness by things like shotguns and the rifle. It's best to keep a handgun on you at all times and to upgrade it when you can, but when you have another handgun option, sell this one and start anew.

M1897 Shotgun (Photo: Capcom) Your first found weapon will be the M1897 Shotgun, a pump-action weapon that's a staple of Resident Evil games and zombie shooters in general. Perfect for close-range encounters and for suppressing crowds of enemies to give yourself some breathing room, you should always make sure you've got this weapon loaded between encounters. You'll find this in the village in the location on the map marked above. You'll be able to pick it up not long after getting the handgun whenever you get into your first big Lycan brawl, and while it's easy to overlook with everything else going on, it'll be a big help in that scenario if you can get to it quickly.

F2 Rifle (Photo: Capcom) Another staple of Resident Evil games is the rifle, your long-range weapon of choice to either pick off enemies from afar or to have pinpoint accuracy whenever you're aiming for an enemy's weakpoint. The weapon packs a punch just like the shotgun, and while it's not ideal for close range encounters, a well-placed, quick shot will at least stagger pretty much anything in front of you. You'll find this weapon in the location marked above inside of Lady Dimitrescu's castle. It's up on the roof, and you'll have your first encounter with flying enemies shortly after picking it up to get a crash course in what it's good for. This is the only rifle weapon you can get in the first playthrough, so upgrade it and keep it with you after you get it.

M1911 Handgun (Photo: Capcom) Your second handgun you find is the M1911, a classic in Resident Evil game and many other shooters. With this find, you'll be able to replace your LEMI if you choose to do so. Upgrades for the LEMI don't fit this weapon since upgrades aren't universal to their weapon type, so you'll have to start fresh with this gun if you choose to use it. It's generally a good idea to keep only one of each type of weapon to avoid divvying up your ammo too much and to conserve space, so sell the LEMI unless you're super attached to it. You'll get this gun in the Workshop area of the village marked above. It's the same place you'll find the jack which means you can't really miss it, but it's locked in a safe which makes it a bit trickier than other weapons. To save you some time, the combination to the safe is 070408.

W870 TAC (Photo: Capcom) With your next weapon you acquire, it's time to say goodbye to your first shotgun. You'll find the W870 TAC next which is still a pump-action shotgun, but it's a better version than the one you had before, so it's worth cashing in your old gun and whatever upgrades you outfitted it with to work on this new one instead. You won't be able to find this until you clear the Beneviento house which is essentially the second act of the game, so don't worry about looking for it until then. Once you've cleared that encounter, you'll be able to find it on your way back to town in the location marked above. It's a small area to search, so you shouldn't have too difficult a time obtaining it.

GM 79 Grenade Launcher (Photo: Capcom) Referred to on your map first as the "Waterwheel Weapon," this hidden treasure tucked away in a house is the GM 79 Grenade Launcher. It shoots two different types of grenades with one of them dealing explosive damage and the other a flash bang that temporary stuns most enemies and gives you a second to reposition yourself or heal up. Once you're ready to head to the Moreau's Reservoir portion of the game, you'll be able to backtrack to this location in the village to pick up the grenade launcher. It packs a punch, but ammo is scarce, so only use it on big groups or on bosses. You can't upgrade this, but you also won't find another, so keep it in Ethan's arsenal.

M1851 Wolfsbane Magnum (Photo: Capcom) Another of the treasure weapons is the "Moreau's Hidden Weapon" findable which is actually the M1851 Wolfsbane Magnum. Like the grenade launcher, this weapon is one to be used sparingly since ammo is hard to come by compared to other weapons like the handguns and the shotguns. A description of the item says it deals more damage to Lycan enemies which we can't be sure of, but it definitely packs a punch, so use it like you would the grenade launcher. To find this, you'll need the crank which you'll acquire when progressing through the Moreau act. As you get ready to leave his area you were previously locked into because of a gate, you'll see an opportunity to use the crank near the location marked above. Do that and you'll find the treasure marked on your map to be this weapon.

V61 Machine Pistol (Photo: Capcom) When you first come across the V61, you'll see it in the Duke's Emporium shop. That may cause you to worry that you've overlooked it somehow and the Duke is now selling it to you to make up for your carelessness, but that's not the case. This machine pistol offers the highest rate of fire of your handgun-type weapons, but it's not fast enough to where you have to worry about spraying out of control, so it's easy to get used to. You'll be able to get this weapon just by browsing the Duke's inventory in Heisenberg's Factory and purchasing it if you've got the coin. It costs 120,000 Lei to buy which shouldn't be too big an asking price assuming you've been collecting treasure and plan on selling your LEMI or M1911.