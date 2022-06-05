Resident Evil 4 Remake Will Feature a "Reimagined" Storyline

✖

Capcom has confirmed that it will be taking the story of Resident Evil 4 in a bit of a different direction with its forthcoming 2023 remake. To coincide with this past week's PlayStation State of Play presentation, the longtime Japanese publisher confirmed previous reports and rumors that RE4 would be the next game in the series to get the remake treatment. And while this news on its own has greatly excited fans, it sounds like the game's story won't be identical to the original.

In a press release that Capcom let loose following the reveal of the first trailer for Resident Evil 4, it was explained that the story of the game will be "reimagined" with this remake. Capcom didn't say much about what this might mean overall, but it did make clear that any changes will be "true to the promise of the original release." As for the opening portions of the story, Capcom has said that it will still center around Leon Kennedy as he travels to a remote village in pursuit of retrieving the kidnapped daughter of the president of the United States.

In a general sense, this shouldn't be shocking given that Capcom has largely done the same thing with the storylines in its remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Even though these new versions of the previous Resident Evil titles were quite similar to their original iterations, some tweaks were made in certain spots. It remains to be seen if Capcom will end up making more drastic overhauls with the story of Resident Evil 4, but considering that the game is a bit longer than RE2 and RE3, it definitely seems like more alterations could be made with this remake.

For now, all we know for certain is that Resident Evil 4 will be let loose early next year on March 24, 2023. When it does release, it will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Are you worried to hear that Capcom will somewhat be tweaking the narrative of Resident Evil 4 with this new remake? And what changes are you hoping to see with the story? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.