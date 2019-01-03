Respawn Enterainment’s ‘Titanfall 3’ and ‘Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order’ Will Launch This Year, Says Analyst

It’s been a good while since seen any games from Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind the immensely entertaining Titanfall saga. But they’re certainly building up for something big, following its acquisition by Electronic Arts and the announcement of their forthcoming Star Wars game, Jedi Fallen Order. And 2019 could be the year that everything comes our way!

GamesIndustry International recently ran a report where several analysts gave their predictions for the gaming year to come. And Michael Pachter, who works at Wedbush Securities, had more than enough to go around, from the belief that a new handheld-only Nintendo Switch was coming for $199, and that a new Splinter Cell would finally be announced this year after months of rumors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But then came Respawn, and Pachter believes they’ve got a huge lineup coming in a few months. First on the docket is Titanfall 3, which he believes will be announced for a release sometime in September. After that, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order should follow shortly behind, possibly in time for the release of Star Wars: Episode IX later this year.

Pachter echoed this statement in a previous story back in October, but this marks the first time he’s given a more specific launch window for Titanfall 3. And September would make a lot more sense than how Titanfall 2 launched, since it released just a week after Battlefield 1 came out. As a result, many believe that hurt the audience that EA was going for, though it still fared well within the community.

But the real question is if Respawn can in fact get both games wrapped up for release this year. Both Titanfall 3 and Jedi Fallen Order no doubt require heavy development time so they shine just as brightly as Titanfall 2 did. But there’s a good chance they’ve been in the works for longer than expected. We’re likely to find out more during the annual EA Play event in June, if it happens.

We love the work that Respawn has done thus far, and if they can announce both games and release them with flying colors, it’d be great news for them.

Nothing has been confirmed by either Respawn nor EA, so take this news with a grain of salt. But Pachter seems pretty sure that it’ll happen, and we haven’t heard any other plans about what the publisher has lined up this year, aside from the Anthem launch coming next month.

For now, though, be sure to check out Titanfall 2 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s a fantastic game and really sets the tone for what the third adventure could bring. Plus you can probably get it for dirt cheap these days!

If you want to talk all things Titanfall- or general gaming silliness- follow me on Twitter at @TheDCD!