‘Return of Double Dragon’ Coming to SNES, Trailer Revealed

Return of Double Dragon is coming to SNES consoles in the U.S. after being a Japan exclusive for years.

An enhanced version of Super Double Dragon, the side-scroller that was released way back in 1992, Return of Double Dragon is actually being released in a physical form and will be compatible with SNES devices. Retro game publisher Retroism shared the trailer above alongside a link that directs you to the Return of Double Dragon Amazon page that’s now live to accept preorders for when it becomes available on August 21.

The actual series dates back even further than 1992 though with the Double Dragon games landing in arcades five years prior in 1987. Return of the Double Dragon tells the story of Billy and Jimmy Lee, two characters who players control in the co-op combat adventure. The game’s Amazon listing provides more details on the gameplay and the features that have been enhanced since the game was first released long ago.

“Billy and Jimmy Lee are young twin brothers who run a martial arts dojo. After their friend Marian disappears, the Lee brothers fight to rescue her. 1 to 2 players control the Lee brothers, masters of the Sousetsuken martial art. A fierce battle with the Shadow Warriors unfolds over 7 stages, including extra stages not found in the original US version. In contrast to previous entries and arcade versions, the Lee brothers arsenal of moves has increased dramatically! The player can perform over 30 special moves! Many of these moves did not exist in the original US version. Use the “power gauge” to perform powerful techniques and make use of the new defense feature to change the tide of battle. The action has never felt more real! In addition to throwable items such as barrels, stones, knives, bombs, and boomerangs, there are now real martial art weapons such as the nunchaku and staff to wield in battle. There are also split-level terrain features such as stairways, walls, and crates that you can use to gain the advantage in battle!”

For the retro gamers looking to add this to their collections, the special release of the game comes with a unique red game cartridge that’s only available for the first print run along with an exclusive game box, both of which are seen at the end of the trailer.

Return of Double Dragon is now available to preorder through Amazon with Retroism selling the product.