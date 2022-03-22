Returnal Ascension Update Released, Patch Notes Unveiled

PlayStation developer Housemarque has today released the new Ascension update for its roguelike shooter Returnal. This patch, which is likely the biggest one that Returnal has received since launching last year, adds two brand new components to the game that should breathe new life into the experience.

As a whole, Returnal update 3.0 brings two major features to the PlayStation 5 title. The first of these features is co-op play, which will allow players to experience Returnal with one another. Co-op in the game can be done with a close friend in a private session, or conversely, you can opt to jump into a public lobby and play with another random player.

In addition to co-op, Returnal has also now added a new survival locale which will test players’ skills more than anything else in the game. This area, which is called the Tower of Sisyphus, will see players trying to climb as high as they can in the location before perishing. While this might sound fun on its own, the Tower also adds a new boss to Returnal to go along with new weapons and added story content.

Again, this patch for Returnal is available to download right now on PS5 if you’d like to dive into these new content for yourself. And if you’d like to find the full list of patch notes (which are instead more of a description of these new additions) for this Returnal update, you can find them down below.

PATCH NOTES: