Rey Mysterio Confirmed For WWE 2K19

We’ve already talked about a few stars that will be appearing in 2K’s upcoming WWE 2K19, but for some people, it’s all about three numbers — 6-1-9.

During tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, World Wrestling Entertainment and 2K Games confirmed that this year’s pre-order bonus character for WWE 2K19 is none other than Rey Mysterio.

The Lucha Libre veteran has appeared on WWE programming over the past few years, as well as WCW and Lucha Underground. There’s been rumors making the rounds that he would return to the company very soon and following an appearance at two recent Royal Rumble events, that seems very likely.

In the 30 second spot, which you can see below, a number of WWE stars comment on Mysterio’s legacy. We see such superstars as Jeff Hardy, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, The Miz (who calls him a “pest,” natch), Bobby Roode and WWE Smackdown champion A.J. Styles refer to him in special ways, only for Rey to appear at the end and simply say, “Back!”

The commercial notes that Rey Mysterio is this year’s pre-order bonus, which means it probably wouldn’t be out of the question for a collector’s edition to focus on Mysterio, including possible classic WCW and WWE builds along with the “new” version that could be back in the company before you know it. That’s not finalized yet, but that’s how it’s worked in the past with stars like Kurt Angle and Bill Goldberg.

Fans on Twitter have expressed their excitement over Mysterio being featured in the game, including the following responses:

We should see more information soon on a possible Rey Mysterio version of the game. But for now…booyaka, he’s back!

WWE 2K19 releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. There’s no word on a Nintendo Switch version just yet, but it doesn’t look likely.