Rift, the Free-to-Play MMORPG, Adds Pay-to-Play Servers

Rift first launched back in 2011 and the fantasy-driven MMORPG and after a few years on the market, moved into free-to-play availability. When games make this move, other adjustments must be made in order to account for loss of profit. One of these steps can include subscription like “plus” services that are optional for player use. Rift has done just that with the re-addition of pay-to-play servers.

The team behind Rift updated their blog to clue fans in on what’s next for the MMORPG. That’s where Rift Prime comes in:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the Spring of 2018, we will launch a new server, Rift Prime. We’ve paid a lot of attention in discussions with all of you and within the broader gaming community regarding business models in the MMO and games industry as a whole.

We have the opportunity to experiment with this fresh Rift server using an oft-requested subscription model and progressively unlocked content. Our goal for RIFT Prime is to provide the experience that many of you have requested: no lockboxes, a significantly reduced store with more of the current store-based items obtained through gameplay (or removed entirely) – plus the excitement of sequential progression through Rift’s content with monthly milestones and achievements.”

They promise that the game will be moving back to its roots while Prime offers a faster progression pace in-game. Other points mentioned about Prime includes:

Zone scaling

Loot matching to individual level

Cap changes to professions equipped for characters

Participation rewards

The subscription service will be a monthly fee that is not uncommon with massive MMORPG experience, not unlike Elder Scrolls Online’s premium service and World of Warcraft. Players will pay a monthly fee to access the Prime server. New content will also be added as all players will be starting back at level one. The team promises that community will not be lost, in fact – they are aiming to making it stronger through a more present rotation.

Rift Prime is a solid idea – it doesn’t detract away from the base game but does honor those that are more seasoned players, more dedicated. Rift Prime is not currently active yet, though the base game is available now for PC.