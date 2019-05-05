Risk of Rain 2 Passes 1 Million Sales in First Month

After spending quite some time in development, Risk of Rain 2 was finally released into Early Access on Steam back in March. Since then, players have been taking to the co-op roguelike follow-up to the 2013 title, which is now 3D instead of 2D. That said, the devs at Hopoo Games have some celebrating to do as they’ve announced that the game passed one million sales within its first month of being in Early Access. To put that into perspective, the first game took nearly five years to accomplish this very same feat.

This is definitely something to celebrate, especially when you take into account the first title’s numbers. However, the devs are only getting started as they have much more content planned for the popular game. They recently released a roadmap that outlines what they have planned for the next year in Risk of Rain 2, a lot of which is going to be entirely new content to the series’ universe.

“Internally, we have continued to work on the new content update since launch and are really happy with the way things are turning out,” Hopoo said. “This update is particularly exciting for us because ALL of the content included in our first update will be new content to the Risk of Rain universe. Expect a brand-new survivor, map, and more. If you’re a RoR1 fan and you miss some RoR1 survivors – don’t give up yet. Future content updates will weave in some returning content from Risk 1; we hear your wishes!”

Risk of Rain 2 is currently available on PC via Steam. For even more on what’s to come, you can check out the roadmap right here.

