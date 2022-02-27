Robert Pattinson Gushes About His Love of Final Fantasy 7 in Viral Clip

The Batman star Robert Pattinson has found himself going semi-viral on social media in the past day, but surprisingly, not because of anything that has to do with his highly-anticipated upcoming movie. Instead, many video game fans have fallen in love with a video that sees Pattinson gushing about his love of Final Fantasy VII, which is the classic RPG from Square Enix. And while Pattinson’s love of Final Fantasy VII has been noted in the past, the funniest part of this new clip comes with him trying to explain to one of his co-stars why he has such a passion for it.

During a recent interview with Clique prior to the release of The Batman, Pattinson was asked about Final Fantasy VII and how it’s the only video game that made him cry. Pattinson, who was joined by fellow The Batman star Zoe Kravitz during the interview, proceeded to try to explain to her what makes the game so special since she wasn’t familiar with it. Specifically, Pattinson talked about the two heroines of the game, Tifa and Aerith, and how they had an impact on him when he was younger. “She’s like the really kind girl that has superpowers to like heal everyone and make the world a better place,” Pattinson said of Aerith. “And then Tifa’s like this sexy little thing who’s like a thief and wears a short skirt. And you’re like, ‘I can’t decide!’”

The funniest part of the clip is Kravitz’s general reaction to everything that Pattinson is saying. While Pattinson proceeds to geek out about how Aerith and Tifa taught him “what love is”, Kravitz essentially makes fun of his adoration for the two women in the game. “Either the one that’s going to heal everything or the one in the short skirt? These are the options?” Kravitz asks in response to Pattinson’s explanation. Pattinson ends up laughing as she says this, likely because he knows that he’s made himself sound like a nerd. Overall, the clip is a lot of lighthearted fun. You can watch it in full for yourself in the tweet attached above.

Pattinson and Kravitz can both be seen on the big screen later this week when The Batman hits theaters on March 4th. Conversely, the second installment in Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake series is currently confirmed to be in development, but it hasn’t been formally revealed just yet.