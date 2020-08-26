The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Reveals His Favorite Video Game

✖

As part of a recent interview for Tenet, the upcoming Christopher Nolan-directed movie that is improbably still set to release in theaters soon, ComicBook.com's sister site GameSpot managed to sneak in a question about favorite video games of all time to both Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki, who star in the new film. While Debicki admitted that she doesn't really play video games much right now, though she was once obsessed with a Harry Potter video game for the PC, The Batman star had an answer ready, and it should be a familiar favorite for many fans.

"Yeah," Pattinson says at about three minutes into the interview. "Mine I think is a lot of people's favorite game: Final Fantasy VII. Still one of the most... probably one of the only times I've cried in my life is when Aeris dies," he continues. "My first love."

You can check out Pattinson and Debicki's full response, and more about their characters in Tenet, in the video interview from GameSpot below:

In case you didn't already know, Aeris (now known as Aerith in the official translations) dies at the hands of antagonist Sephiroth in the original Final Fantasy VII. It is, as the interview notes above, a very impactful scene with some heavy-hitting music and art. As Pattinson notes, it's become something of a common favorite among fans.

As of now, The Batman is set to release on October 1, 2021. It stars Robert Pattison as the eponymous character in addition to Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon -- among others. Tenet is set to release next week in the United States on September 3rd. It stars Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.

What do you think of Pattinson's favorite video game of all time? Are you a big fan of Final Fantasy VII as well? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.