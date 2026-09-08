Roblox 20th Anniversary Trailer Teases Birthday Presents For Players

Roblox just turned 20 years old. After launching on September 1st 2006, it has grown into a gaming juggernaut. Twenty years is a major milestone, but for a brand that has grown up with its audience, that’s a lot of core memories. For its part, Roblox loves to throw a birthday party for itself. In the past, Roblox has given away limited items, boxed gifts, and commemorative accessories. Birthday visors have become the annual must-have look for fall. This year’s gift-giving started last month when Roblox+ subscribers received the Blossoming Gift of New Beginnings. That box opened to reveal Sakura Antlers players can equip on their avatars. Roblox recently gave players a tease for the rest of the celebrations they’re planning for its Vicennial. The traditional gift for a 20th anniversary is platinum, but it looks like Roblox is going to go with Avatar Items instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Roblox posted a teaser video on X to announce its birthday plans. The clip showers viewers with images of games and items from the company’s twenty year history. It also highlights some never-before-seen 20th anniversary items. They include a birthday bucket hat, the annual birthday visor, a fedora and a green teapot. There even appears to be new versions of the Horns of Pwnage and the King of the Night crown. Roblox has not yet said whether any of the teased items will be free, sold through the marketplace, or earned through an event.

it’s september… you know what that means?



ROBLOX IS TURNING 20! can’t wait to celebrate with you… all. month. long. 👀 pic.twitter.com/bbpg2MtRNO — Roblox (@Roblox) September 1, 2026

Roblox Is Bringing Back Some Familiar Looks

The 20th anniversary teaser is showing off a lot of items and fans immediately started going through the footage frame by frame. Users called out several high-profile items with history on the platform. One user even asked directly, “Is that a gubby?” Roblox‘s official account demurred with a nonchalant, “Maybe.” A Gubby is a fan-made bunny character that became one of Roblox‘s biggest memes. It inspired its own games and countless variations across the platform. Other games that have call outs in the trailer include Roblox horror hit Piggy, cozy sim Grow a Garden, and Egg Hunt. They all have characters or items in the potpourri of experiences included in the trailer.

The items that players have been able to identify have some deep connections to Roblox‘s past. The Dark Horns of Pwnage look like they’re becoming the Candle Horns of Pwnage to celebrate. The original horns debuted in 2012. They were a limited item on the Marketplace, selling for 1,000 Robux with a run of only 400. Those horns now trade for 1 million Robux. At the moment, a Silver King of the Night crown is trading for 400,000 Robux. The crown was also a limited Marketplace item that originally cost 45 Robux and was limited to 10,000 copies when it debuted in 2016. We’re not sure what fans will have to go through to get these two refurbs, but with that kind of return on investment we’re sure plenty of players will try to get coronated.

Being twenty years old in the real world doesn’t actually mean much. At 18 you can vote and are considered an adult. At 21 you can drink. But for twenty, there’s not much to do but look back at your now ended teen years and marvel at how far you’ve come. Roblox is doing just that and including its player base in the celebrations. Stay tuned for more details on how Roblox is bringing the party to players.