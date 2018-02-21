Rocket League: DC Super Heroes DLC Pack Arrives Next Month

Rocket League is about to introduce even more DC Comics content for players to enjoy. Many of you already enjoy using the Batmobile due to its long body (which is why I typically main the Breakout), and now you’re going to have two more Batmobiles to choose from, one classic, and one modern. Check out the trailer above to get your first peak!

The DC Super Heroes DLC Pack is going to launch on all platforms on March 5. It will set you back a whopping $3.99, which is an unbelievable price considering everything that comes bundled in. Of course the new cars will be the stars of the show. Players will unlock a vintage Batmobile model based on the WB movie that launched in 89, and then the more modern Tumbler which was introduced in The Dark Knight trilogy.

We probably could have justified paying four bucks for those new cars alone, but in an update post, Psyonix outlined a ton of new items that will unlock as part of your DLC bundle:

Aquaman — Decal (Breakout), and Player Banner

Batman — Decal (Paladin), and Player Banner

Cyborg — Decal (Roadhog), and Player Banner

Flash — Speed Force Boost, Wheels, Decal (Venom), and Player Banner

Green Arrow — Decal (Hotshot), and Player Banner

Green Lantern — Decal (Merc), and Player Banner

Superman — Decal (Octane), and Player Banner

Wonder Woman — Wheels, Decal (X-Devil), and Player Banner

DC Comics — Player Banner

That Wonder Woman decal looks stunning, by the way. Check this out:

Pretty sharp, right? Obviously, you will need a copy of Rocket League to make use of any of this. Lucky for you, you can play Rocket League on pretty much anything. The game is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and it goes on sale regularly. Your humble author owns the game on literally every platform, and it sees action on every platform. If you’ve yet to play this game, that’s something you need to remedy immediately.