Rocket League Patch Brings Key Trading to Xbox One

Rocket League’s latest update went live today and gave Xbox One players the power to trade Keys with one another.

Key trading is a feature that hasn’t been enabled on the Xbox One, at least not until today. It’s still not fully available yet with the Zephyr update that went live today laying the framework for the Key trading system, but Psyonix plans to fully enable the feature within the next few days.

Just like other games with loot boxes that contain random cosmetics – these boxes called “Crates” in Rocket League – you’ll need a Key to open them. Unless you get the Keys through in-game events, you’ll have to purchase them to unlock your Crates. Other players on different platforms than the Xbox One have had the convenience of trading cosmetics for Keys to unlock their Crates, but Microsoft’s policies prevented that from happening on the Xbox One, at least according to an FAQ from Psyonix that addressed the question previously.

🚀Rocket League v1.49 (Zephyr Update) is LIVE on all platforms!

🚀Patch Notes: https://t.co/ZwVLJABBK3

🚀Join the update conversation on Reddit: https://t.co/W6ctIYYVn8 pic.twitter.com/zuk9GP3RV2 — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 30, 2018

“Due to a policy outside of our control, Xbox One users are currently unable to trade Keys between players,” Psyonix said. “You may only use purchased Keys to open Crates. The resulting items will be trade-able and able to be used for the trade-in system as well. Remember, items obtained from Keys have a ‘Trade Hold’ that prevents them from being traded to other players for 7 days from the time of purchase.”

Something about that has apparently changed now that the patch notes for the Zephyr update confirm that Key trading is coming to the Xbox One in the coming days. The update is called such after the new Crate of the same name, but you’ll notice the Xbox One Key trading systems information found under the “Changes and Updates” section of the official patch notes.

The most important notes can be seen below with the full notes including bugfixes seen here.

NEW CONTENT

Crates and Keys

‘Zephyr’ Crate has been added

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Key Trading [Xbox One]

Players will be able to attempt trades involving Keys on Xbox One

These trades will fail as we have yet to enable this feature in PsyNet PsyNet is Rocket League‘s backend and database system

We will enable Key trading on Xbox One within the next several days

Throwback Stadium

‘Throwback Stadium’ is now an option in Exhibition Matches, Local Matches, Private Matches and Tournaments

Performance Graphs (Steam)

Players on Steam can now enable six different Performance Graphs Performance Summary Performance Graph (short) Performance Graph (long) Network Summary Network Graph (short) Network Graph (long)

Performance: Displays FPS, Frame and GPU data

Network: Displays Packet, Latency and other relevant connection data

You can enable/disable graph display in the Options>Interface menu, or by pressing F10 on your keyboard

Venom Battle-Car