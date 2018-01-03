Rocket League Reaches New Milestone with Over 40 Million Players

Psyonix is now able to boast a new Rocket League accomplishment now that the game has crossed the threshold of 40 million lifetime players.

The rocket-powered soccer game and its developers are no stranger to successes since the game was released across every console, the most recent being the Nintendo Switch, but this latest achievement is certainly one worth bragging about. Rocket League did just that with a tweet earlier in the day that confirmed the massive new number, but it seems that the game’s team has no plans for slowing down anytime soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rocket League now has 40 MILLION players worldwide! Thank you to our ever-growing community for helping us start the new year with such a fantastic milestone. pic.twitter.com/8UJQLSlECF — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) January 2, 2018

Accumulating so many lifetime players is no small feat for a game, but Psyonix has made it much easier by continuing to grow their game across different areas. New content is consistently added to the game with seasons and frequent events featuring special content and the competitive aspect of the game keeps players returning for the high-flying flips and dramatic saves. Building off of that competitive spirit, the esport scene for the game has also grown quite a bit since the game’s release with well-known organizations joining in the tournaments and competitions.

When asked about the newest season for Rocket League, a reply from the game’s Twitter account also stated that there would be more information about Season 7 releasing later this month. But until that new information is released, Xbox One owners who haven’t yet taken part in the Rocket League fun can take advantage of a special offer to pick up the game for free when extending your Xbox Live membership. A deal is currently going on that gifts players Rocket League for free by purchasing a 3-month Xbox Live purchase, something that you were already probably planning on doing anyway with some of that holiday money.

You can check out the Xbox deal through the link provided, but be on the lookout for more Rocket League info coming later this month regarding the game’s next season.