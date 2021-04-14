Rocket League Gives PlayStation Plus Subscribers New Free Items

✖

Rocket League is giving all PlayStation Plus subscribers new and free items. More specifically, all PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can now redeem the following items, for free: Septem BL Wheels, Polygonal BL Boost, Pixelated Shades BL Topper, and the Pollo Caliente BL Decal. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this a limited-time offer or a permanent offer, but it's been available for all subscribers since yesterday.

In Rocket League, items are cosmetic only, which means Psyonix and Epic Games aren't handing PlayStation Plus subscribers an advantage. However, they are giving them the opportunity to show off to non-PlayStation Plus subscribers and those on other platforms, because right now there's been no word of a similar offer for those on other platforms or for those on PS4 and PS5 not subscribed to the subscription service.

This isn't the first time Psyonix has given PlayStation Plus subscribers free items, and it probably won't be the last. And in the past, these items have remained exclusive.

The free items come right before the game's new update goes live in a few hours. Right now, it's unclear what the update does, how big the file size is, or if servers will be taken offline for the update. That said, we will be sure to update you with all of this and the patch notes when it's all made available in a few hours.

PSA: We will have an update released on all platforms Tomorrow, April 14 at 4PM PDT! (11PM UTC) — Rocket League Status (@RL_Status) April 13, 2021

Rocket League is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the free-to-play game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here.

"Download and compete in the high-octane hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem," reads an official pitch of the game. "Unlock items in Rocket Pass, climb the Competitive Ranks, compete in Competitive Tournaments, complete Challenges, enjoy cross-platform progression and more! The field is waiting. Take your shot!"