Rocket League’s Salty Shores Update Is Now Live

If you've been dreaming of hitting the beach and scoring some goals with Rocket League at the same time, you're in luck.

Psyonix has announced that the latest update for its hit socCAR game has officially gone live, allowing players to partake in some sandy action in its latest arena. In addition, some other fixes have also been added; and the new Competitive Season has gone live!

You can see the full update notes below to see what all you can get out of today's update!

NEW CONTENT

Arenas

'Salty Shores' is now available as a new Arena in all Playlists

'Wasteland' (Night) is now available in all Playlists

Crates and Keys

'Impact' Crate has been added

Monstercat

'Rocket League x Monstercat Vol. 3' is now available to all players under Music Playlists

Monstercat Flags have been added

'Aiobahn'



'Bad Computer'



'Dion Timmer'



'Duumu'



'Instinct'



'Inverness'



'Skyelle'



'Soupandreas'



'Stephen Walking'



'Sundial'

Watercolour

'S. Watercolour' Customization Items have been added

'S. Watercolour' Player Banner



'S. Watercolour' Flag

Decals

'Glyphtrix' (Triton)

'Min-Spec' (Masamune)

'ShapeRacer' (Paladin)

'Tiger Tiger' (Aftershock)

Toppers

'Goldfish'

'Palm Tree'

'Swim Ring'

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Server Reporting

You can now select the 'Report Server' button in the midgame menu to directly report a problematic game server to us for investigation

Competitive Season 7

Competitive Season 7 has ended. Titles and items will be awarded for your highest rank achieved during the season. Season 7 Rewards are custom, non-tradeable Player Banners and Goal Explosions

Receiving the Season 7 Rewards is also contingent upon successful completion of Season Reward Levels

Reward Player Banners:

'Season 7 - Tier 1'



'Season 7 - Tier 2'



'Season 7 - Tier 3'



'Season 7 - Tier 4'



'Season 7 - Tier 5'



'Season 7 - Tier 6'



'Season 7 - Tier 7'



Season 7 Grand Champions will also receive the 'Season 7 Grand Champion' Title

Reward Goal Explosions

'Striker'



'Striker Pro'



'Striker Legend'

Competitive Season 8

Competitive Season 8 has begun

Season 8 brings a "soft reset" that requires you to do placement matches in each playlist to recalibrate



Winning half of your placement matches will land you near your previous season ranking



The soft reset will no longer compress Champion Tier players skill downwards. Instead, only Grand Champions will be compressed down to the top end of the Champion 3 skill range.



League Rankings will be temporarily empty until players complete their placement matches

BUG FIXES

General

A player's Rank now correctly displays on the post-match screen

Fixed an issue causing Orange team-specific Presets to incorrectly preload during matchmaking, causing them to appear late once the map loaded

[Xbox One] Fixed a crash/performance issue

Fixed Boost activation occurring one frame behind input when client runs above 60 FPS

Boost Audio and visual FX will no longer continue to play after boost is deactivated

Fixed an issue with physics state quantization that led to cars occasionally "settling" at inconsistent suspension heights (thank you to Rocket Science for reporting this)

Improved loading performance that was causing some players (particularly on PS4) to experience stutter in the first 5-10 seconds of matches

Fixed players who have initiated a Forfeit Vote being unable to see the Vote to Forfeit option afterwards

The "Keyboard Input Acceleration Time" option is once again available in the Options - Controls menu.

Fixed the "Favorite" button sometimes disappearing in the Garage Car Body tab

Fixed issues with car preview sometimes breaking when quickly switching garage tabs

[Switch] Improved scrolling performance when viewing items in the Garage

Tread glow on 'Season 3 - Star' Wheels has been restored

FX on Draco Wheels have been restored

KNOWN ISSUES

[NOTE: If you go down a division after a win in a Ranked match, this is not a bug. The division down is attached to a previous loss that was reported to our database late. You are still receiving appropriate credit for the win.]

Painted 'Twinzer' lacks paintable attributes on the front of the body

This will be changed in our next update

Paint finish on the Batmobile may look different than before

You may be able to see edges of the 'lighthouse' that illuminates the map on Salty Shores

[PS4 Pro] Users may experience performance issues when playing 3v3 Rumble on Neo Tokyo with Supersampling enabled

[Switch] Splitscreen users may take longer than normal to appear in the main menu

[PS4] Join delays at the start of a match have been greatly reduced but may still be present

[macOS. SteamOS] Textures on some buildings in the background may be missing

On Salty Shores, some ground textures load a few seconds after reaching the Choose Team screen

In some cases, users may not be able to invite Party members to trade immediately after leaving a match

Images of Painted 'K2' and 'Zeta' Wheel variants may not display correctly

Player POV camera issues when spectating or viewing Replays

Voltaic Wheels may appear pixelated for some players

Moving quickly between the Showroom and Garage may cause Boosts and Trails to not display properly when viewing in Redeem Rewards and Crate Preview menus.

Some Gray Wheels (Voltaic) may appear similar to Titanium White variants

Black texture can be seen sometimes outside of the Neo Tokyo and Tokyo Underpass Arenas

Painted Voltaic Wheels may appear pixelated

Trails slightly off-center behind '99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Wheels

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.