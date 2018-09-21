Rocket League Season 9 Dated and Detailed

Psyonix has announced that the new season of Rocket League, Season 9, will commence next week, on Monday the 24. The developer also provided some brand-new details on what players can expect from the game’s ninth season.

Pending first-party certification, the new season will specifically kick-off at 1 p.m. ET across every platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, the biggest addition the new season brings will be Ranked Extra Modes. In other words, Dropshot, Hoops, Snow Day, and Rumble will be leaving the Casual Playlist realm and heading into the Ranked Playlist hopper.

The modes will no longer be available to play in casual playlists. According to Psyonix, this decision was in order to not split the player-base and divide the server population among casual and ranked. In other words, to ensure a better experience for those that choose to play the mode. However, for those that want a more casual, less competitive take on these modes, they are out of luck.

Season 9 will also release alongside the new Hot Wheels Triple Threat DLC pack, as well as a special Hot Wheels stadium, the latter which will of course be free and automatically added like all stadiums.

A new in-game Soundtrack IP from Monstercat — dubbed Rocket League x Monstercat Vol. 4 — will also be added. For those that don’t know: Monstercat’s music has been featured prominently in the game since its launch back in 2015.

There will also be a host of “quality of life” improvements, including a shortening of the post-match progression screen, which fans have been complaining about since it was added earlier this month as part of the game’s huge progression update and Rocket Pass implementation. Psyonix failed to detail any other of these “quality of life” improvements, implying that most, if not all, are very minor.

And of course with the start of Season 9, Season 8 rewards will be dished out. You can read more about those, here.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the title by clicking here.