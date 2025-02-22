Rocket League Season 17 Extended

Rocket League is one of the most popular multiplayer games and requires a high level of skill to play the top levels. But regardless of your skill level, it’s a blast operating rocket-powered cars to play soccer across the various game modes. Epic Games and Psyonix continuously update the game to give players new content to enjoy, and new skins to unlock. These come in the form of seasons, with Season 17 being the current one. Players have been both enjoying the current rotation, but also eagerly looking forward to the next Rocket League season. However, an announcement has caused some stir among the community.

Epic Games and Psyonix have made an announcement about the upcoming Season 18 for Rocket League, leaving some players happy while others are upset—Season 18 has been delayed.

🚨 Season 17 has been extended to March 14 🚨



Season 18 is on the way… and it starts with a crossbar ping. pic.twitter.com/yghAvjIDf9 — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) February 21, 2025

The announcement came via Rocket League Twitter, stating Season 18 would be delayed to March 14th, giving players extra time to enjoy Rocket League’s Season 17. Season 17 focused on an arcade theme, offering neon street signs and arcade cabinets. With the delay, Season 18 was teased to start with a “Crossbar Ping” which has led to some debate among fans.

Some believe the tease indicates there will be a new audio cue when hitting the crossbar in Rocket League. Others believe the developers will address buggy crossbar physics. Some show their cynicism by stating the season has been delayed because Psyonix can’t fix issues plaguing the game and needs more time to fix them before launching a new season. Xbox players in particular are frustrated with the current state of the game.

No indication has been given as to what Rocket League’s Season 18 will focus on besides the Crossbar Ping tease. Rocket League has had numerous themes and curated events, leaving it hard to speculate what Season 18 will focus on.

Rocket League Season 17.

The entirety of Rocket League’s server went down previously, but this is likely not the cause of the extension of Season 17. The PlayStation Network went down right before this, which caused Sony and other developers, like Capcom, to extend events and give free rewards. Rocket League’s outage was brief, but players were quick to express frustration at being unable to play.

Epic Games’ other popular multiplayer title, Fortnite, has just launched its Chapter 6 Season 2, and may not want to compete with a new season of Rocket League. While the games have different audiences, it is possible there is some overlap between the two. Regardless of the reason, players will have to wait just a little bit longer before they can start the next season of Rocket League.

While players await Rocket League’s Season 18, they can still play and unlock rewards during Season 17. The extra time provides more opportunities and hopefully gives the developers more time to address issues with the game, particularly the Xbox version. Only time will tell what Season 18 holds for Rocket League, but players can rest easy knowing there will be new cosmetics to earn.