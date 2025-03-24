Rocket League Gets Rid of an In-Game Currency to Make Things Easier for Players

Epic Games divided fans when it introduced Esports Tokens in Rocket League, but it appears it will be backpedaling on the additional currency. An upcoming update will see the removal of Esports Tokens and a focus on Rocket League Credits. This will make all in-game purchases for Rocket League use a single type of in-game currency. Along with this, the in-game Esports shop is being renamed the RLCS Shop, and fans can even expect some exciting new items to kick off this change. The update isn’t live, but fans can no longer purchase Esports Tokens, and those already owning this currency have a surprise waiting for them as well.

Rocket League will see the end of Esports Tokens on April 22nd, and while Esports Tokens are no longer able to be purchased, players already owning this currency will have it converted automatically to Credits once the update is live.

rocket leauge season 18 car.

Credits will become the only type of currency in Rocket League, and Esports Tokens will be converted to Credits at different rates depending on the country of players’ residence. Additionally, these will be boosted by 10% and rounded up to the nearest 50, ensuring players get the maximum amount of Credits.

With the change, the Esports Shop is being renamed the RLCS Shop and players will be able to purchase universal RLCS Decals. These can be equipped to any car and will represent many of the competing teams in RLCS 2025. Some cars will be excluded from this list, but these decals can be used on numerous body types.

Rocket League is kicking off Season 18 with a bang and has revealed the patch notes for what players can expect in the latest season. Epic Games has been hard at work adding new content to the game, including a tease pointing to the inclusion of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Rocket League.

Fans have been divided on Rocket League since Psyonix partnered with Epic Games, but the change to free-to-play has seen a huge influx of players, and many have been happy with the game since the partnership began.

rocket league season 18 map.

Epic Games seems to be taking a similar approach with Rocket League as it has with its other multiplayer games, including Fortnite. Adding in new cosmetics and content keeps the game feeling fresh and gives players something to strive toward while playing.

Consolidating in-game currencies makes it easier than ever to unlock content in Rocket League, especially for those who want unique items but also want to support their favorite Esports teams. With the upcoming change, players can purchase a single type of in-game currency, Credits, and use this for all purchases going forward.

The future of Rocket League is looking bright, especially after the initial fears of Season 17’s extension. A recent server outage left some players unable to play, but Epic Games quickly remedied this situation and had Rocket League’s servers back online.