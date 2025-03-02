Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Rocket League Crossover Teased

Epic Games has released a new trailer for Rocket League, and it seems to have a subtle tease related to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In the brief video, the logo for Channel 6 news can be seen on a screen quickly, before vanishing. That’s a pretty subtle hint, which might go over the heads of more casual fans of the TMNT franchise. Channel 6 happens to be the station that April O’Neil worked for in the original animated series. At this time, Epic Games has not revealed any further information, but this comes a few weeks after new TMNT skins leaked for Fortnite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clearly, Epic Games and Nickelodeon are working on some kind of collaboration right now, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out in Rocket League. It’s possible we could just see some car decals inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their supporting cast, or we could see the actual Party Wagon show up. The Party Wagon is a pretty iconic vehicle, and its arrival in Rocket League would be a very big deal. While that’s the vehicle that makes the most sense to add, the developers could offer some deeper cuts, depending on how far they want to take the collaboration. The teaser trailer showing the Channel 6 logo can be found below.

Play video

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have appeared in a massive number of collaborations lately. The heroes in a half-shell just appeared in a Call of Duty crossover, but we’ve also seen the characters appearing in games like Stumble Guys and State of Survival over the last year. Given that, it’s really not surprising that Rocket League and Fortnite are getting in on the action. Hopefully Epic Games really takes advantage of the license. Maybe we’ll even see the iconic theme song in Fortnite Festival!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have had multiple incarnations over the years, from the classic designs of the original animated series, to the more recent look that appeared in the Mutant Mayhem movie. Since Epic Games used the old Channel 6 logo, it seems like a safe bet that this collaboration will feature content inspired by the classic cartoon, but there’s really no way of knowing for sure.

RELATED: New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Video Game Announced

For the time being, Rocket League fans are just going to have to wait patiently to see what gets unveiled. It’s clear something is in the works, even if we don’t know exactly what to expect. While Epic Games has not officially announced that this is a TMNT collaboration, it would have to be a pretty big coincidence that the Channel 6 logo just so happened to appear in an official Rocket League trailer! Hopefully we won’t be waiting too long on an official announcement, as well as a full reveal.

Are you excited for the TMNT collaboration with Rocket League? Do you think the game will add the Party Wagon? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: HYPEX]