Rocket League Kicking Off Tournament Beta Next Week

Psyonix’s Rocket League has become a tremendous hit over the past few years, and the developer has been adding all sorts of content to it to keep the fun going, including new modes, arenas and more. But now the team is getting serious, as it’s about to venture into new competitive territory with the introduction of Tournaments.

The developer announced that it will begin its beta for Tournaments on Steam starting next week, which will allow players to either create or join previously created organized competitions to see how they fare against others. It should be a big hit for the game as far as putting top players against one another is concerned.

The trailer above teases bigger things to come with tournaments, and the company’s blog post has a few more details, but here’s how you can take part and see what the mode can offer for you!

First off the beta will be available for download through Steam starting next Wednesday, February 21. It’ll last for two days, coming to a close around February 23, and during that time, you’ll be able to “help us test functionality and the new UI we have created for the Tournaments system,” according to the company.

To get in, you’ll need to own a copy of Rocket League on Steam. If you have one, go to the Steam library on your computer and right-click the title. You’ll see a drop down menu, in which you’ll want to choose Properties. Now look for the “BETAS” tab in the pop up window, and look for Tournaments Beta. Once you see that, your Steam client should automatically update your Rocket League game so you can test it out for yourself.

The team did make a few notes about the beta, so if you’re interested in taking part, be aware of the following:

The “Tournaments Beta” version of Rocket League replaces the “Live” version you already have installed, but it will NOT erase your XP, inventory, replays or other player data.

Your control configuration and some audio and video settings may change

Competitive Playlists will not be available in the Tournaments Beta.

Other functionality may also be limited.

Once the Tournaments Beta is over, or at anytime during the beta if you want to hop into a Competitive Playlist, simply go back to the “BETAS” tab in the menu we mentioned above, choose “NONE – Opt out of all beta programs” from the same drop-down list, and Steam will download the latest “Live” version of Rocket League.

There is no cross-platform functionality in the Tournaments Beta.

The hours for the beta run from 10 AM PDT on February 21 through 5 PM PDT on February 23. If you’re interested, just follow the steps above and get ready for some action!

NOTE: the beta is just for the Steam version of Rocket League. Psyonix didn’t have any word on whether it would come to consoles as of yet. But fingers crossed!

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.