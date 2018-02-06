New Rocket League Toys Coming This March, New DLC Unlocked Through Mystery Car

You know that warm and fuzzy feeling when you see someone wearing an Overwatch hoodie, or pass a car with a “N7” sticker on the window, and you think, “Yeah, they’re one of us.” It’s always fun repping your favorite game out in the real world, and it’s even better when you see other kindred souls who like the same games you do. Starting next month, Psyonix is partnering up with Zag Toys to launch a new line of Rocket League light-up clip-ons so you can rep your favorite competitive soccar game with style, and attract like-minded players. You may even get some new DLC out of it!

Look at those beauties. Psyonix and Zag Toys will be launching clip-ons for eight of our favorite Rocket Car models, including the king — I’m obviously referring to the long and lean Breakout, which you can see on the left there with a majestic purple coat. All of these clip-ons will sport glowing, light up rocket trails.

In this morning’s update, Psyonix listed all eight models, which will be available starting next month for $5.99 in stores across the US (check out Gamestop, Target, Toys R Us, and Walmart). The following cars are included in the lineup:

Backfire

Breakout

Dominus

Endo

Octane

Ripper

Road Hog

Takumi

Mystery Car

Of course, we mentioned that you’d be getting a little DLC out of this as well, right? You’ll notice that a mystery car is is listed at the end of that lineup. According to this morning’s update: “The Super Rare Clip-On comes with an in-game redemption code for the brand new ‘Z-Plate’ Wheels — an excellent addition to any Battle-Car preset you might have in your Garage! Check out the Z-Plate Wheels in the top image above!”

We’re into it! Collectors are already sold — you’ll have to snag all eight of these — and for the rest of you, this is the perfect way to spice up a keychain or backpack. Show off your Rocket League swag to the world and, who knows, you may even unlock some exclusive in-game swag to show off to your competition in the process! We’ll see you on the pitch.