Rocket League Ultimate Edition Revealed, Coming Next Month

If you still haven’t picked up the wildly addictive Rocket League just yet — or you’ve been holding out for the be-all end-all experience that the game has to offer — here’s your golden opportunity.

Psyonix, the developers behind the mega-successful sports hit, has announced that it has teamed up with Warner Bros. to produce the Rocket League: Ultimate Edition, which is set to release physically on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One starting August 28.

The Ultimate Edition of the game will feature a lot of great content that’s already been introduced right there in the package, along with 16 DLC Battle-Cars and a number of new cosmetic items.

Based on this recent blog entry, here’s a rundown of the goods you’ll be getting in the package!

And, again, these will be included with the game already, without needing to redeem any codes.

The Ultimate Edition’s cover art is below. And as you can see, Psyonix is going all out to get that Batman push, as it not only advertises that it has three different Batmobiles included in the game, but it also features one in action racing on the field. Oh, and check out that glossy gold print as well.

We’ve seen Rocket League released at retail in the past, but this looks to be the biggest release for the series to date. It’s also priced as such, as Psyonix has it set to sell for $39.99. It’s sure to be a big hit with fans, especially those that are unable to download the newest content for the game right away. This gives it all to them in one shot.

Rocket League: Ultimate Edition will also be released for other territories starting July 31, so other fans around the world won’t miss out on the action. If you already have Rocket League, all of the above DLC is available now to add into the game. Just follow the links and you’ll find whatever you’re missing.

So get on that field and score some goals — there’s Rocket-ing to be done!

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.