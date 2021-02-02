Rocket League Releases Big Update for Fennec Players

A new Rocket League update is live on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC, and is also downloadable via Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5. To accompany the update, Psyonix and Epic Games have released the official patch notes revealing everything the update does. And as you can see via the patch notes below, the update is extra relevant for Fennec players.

As Psyonix notes in “the headlines” section of the patch notes, the update adds eSports decals for the Fennec and adds a much-needed “effect intensity” to the video settings of the game. Lastly, and most timely, it adds new NFL content right in time for the Tom Brady Bowl.

In addition to new content and features, there are also other changes and updates, including to the Rocket Pass. And of course, there are also plenty of bug fixes.

Below, you can check out the update’s patch notes, courtesy

THE HEADLINES

New Fennec Decals have been added to the Esports Shop

An ‘Effect Intensity’ drop-down has been added to Video Settings

The NFL Super Bowl LV Celebration starts February 2

NEW CONTENT

NFL The NFL Super Bowl LV Celebration starts February 2 at 8 a.m. PST / 4 p.m. UTC. The event includes: The new Gridiron LTM will be available as a Casual Playlist New Challenges will be available this week. Completing Challenges will unlock new NFL-themed items and XP bonuses The NFL Fan Pack will return to the Item Shop February 2 through February 8

Esports Shop A new Fennec Decal is now available to purchase for all 18 teams in the Esports Shop



CHANGES AND UPDATES

Effect Intensity Based on community feedback, an ‘Effect Intensity’ drop-down has been added to Settings > Video Default: All Arena effects operate normally Low: Flashing lights and pulsing effects are disabled Moving effects, lights, and background visuals are reduced or disabled Background light brightness/intensity reduced (where appropriate) Music visualization is disabled Effect Intensity settings only apply to the ‘Neon Fields’ Arena

Rocket Pass Pro Tiers: Starting with v1.91, Pro Tiers purchase eligibility will depend on a player’s Rocket Pass Tier at the time of purchase Players at Tiers 1-40 can purchase any Tier bundle Players at Tiers 41-58 can purchase up to 12 Tiers Players at Tiers 59-64 can purchase up to 6 Tiers Players at Tiers 65-69 can purchase one Tier at a time Players at Tiers 70 or above can still unlock Pro Tiers via progression Rocket Pass Premium: Players on the free Rocket Pass track at Tier 59 or higher will be able to purchase Rocket Pass Premium, but will not be able to purchase the Premium + 12 Tiers bundle In both cases, ineligible players who try to purchase a Premium or Tier Bundle will see an error message.



BUG FIXES

Fixed a display error with the Free Challenges not being counted properly

Tournament Rewards earned on different platforms can now be traded in together

[Nintendo Switch] Item Shop menu correctly displays the Featured Tab when first selected

[PlayStation, Xbox] Fixed several crash/freeze scenarios involving linked accounts and/or splitscreen Exhibition Matches

Fixed an exploit allowing players to trade single Credits

[PC] Event banners on the Main Menu will now open the Challenges Menu as intended

Fixed appearance of DigiGlobe and HoloData Goal Explosions in Hoops

The MVP’s Player Anthem will play even if the other team leaves or forfeits

[Nintendo Switch] Fixed a bug with track resets in music playlists

Bringing up a music playlist with a keyboard no longer skips the current song

Fixed a bug with Player 2 Quick Chat in splitscreen

Rocket League is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.