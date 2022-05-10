Rocket League Update Has a Huge Surprise for Players

✖

Psyonix and Epic Games have released a new Rocket League update alongside a big new feature and patch notes that reveal and detail everything else the update to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch game. Amid reports that Take-Two Interactive is working on a Tron-inspired Rocket League competitor, the aforementioned pair have added back a feature players have been asking for since it was removed: voice chat. Not only is voice chat back, but it's been improved.

The update is already available for everyone on the aforementioned platforms, but it's not clear what type of file size the update has on any given platform. It shouldn't be anything major given the context of the patch notes, but this is the only insight we can offer.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for yourself:

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Voice Chat

Voice Chat is now available to players on all platforms. With the release of v2.15, Voice Chat is on by default for all players. Voice Chat is fully cross-platform

Voice Chat options are Party Chat and Team Chat. You cannot speak with opposing teams in Voice Chat

When Voice Chat is enabled, you will see a Voice Channel tab (with a little headset icon) appear in your Friends List. You can join, leave or switch Voice Channels from this tab. When you join a team in a match, you will be placed into a Team Voice Channel. When you join or form a party, you will be placed into a Party Voice Channel. This Channel shows everyone in your party that has Voice Chat enabled.

Voice Chat settings can be found by going to Settings -> Chat -> Voice Chat Settings. Enable Voice Chat: Checked by default; uncheck the box to disable Voice Chat. [PC Only] Voice Chat Input Device: Select which microphone or other input device you want to use. [PC Only] Voice Chat Output Device: Select which output (speakers, headphones, etc.) you want to use. Push To Talk: Check this box to use an assigned key to enable your input device. You can change your binding under Settings -> Controls -> View/Change Bindings -> Scroll down to Voice Chat (Push To Talk). Preferred Voice Channel: Choose whether to default to Party Chat or Team Chat when both are available. Main Menu Notifications: Displays names of speaking players while in the Main Menu Match Notifications: Displays names of speaking players while in a match. Text Chat Notifications: Displays notifications in text chat when players leave or join Voice Chat

You can adjust incoming Voice Chat volume under Settings -> Audio -> Voice Chat

BUG FIXES

Display of ping to game servers has been fixed

Fixed a visual bug with Spectator names in Private Matches

Fixed appearance of scoreboard from Spectator point of view in Private Matches

[PC Only] Fixed a rare bug that allowed spectators into some online matches and would place them on the field

This will be fixed on consoles in our next planned update

Fixed a bug preventing the "LTM" badge from appearing on the Casual Playlist tile

Rocket League is available -- for free -- via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play soccer-but-with-cars game, click here.