Rocket League’s Tournaments Beta Has Been Extended

Psyonix has decided to extend the length of the Rocket League Tournaments Beta where PC players can test the new tournament feature before it goes live.

We first reported that the Rocket League Tournaments Beta went live on Feb. 21 with Pysonix requesting that players engage with feedback on the game mode, something that’s been ongoing within the Rocket League subreddit. In a more recent announcement, Psyonix confirmed that the beta is being extended until Feb. 26.

Heads up! With over 125,000 matches played in the #RLTournamentsBeta, we are officially extending the beta until 11am PST on Monday, February 26! See updated details here: https://t.co/Pq8XXeb6c4 pic.twitter.com/Y4PJ5jsAxd — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) February 23, 2018

“With over 125,000 tournament matches played in just two days, we are officially extending the Tournaments Steam Beta until 11am PST on Monday, February 26!” the Rocket League announcement read. “We want as many Steam players as possible hopping into tournaments this weekend, so be sure to create tournaments for you and your friends, your team, or some awesome 128-team Dropshot-Rumble madness for all to enjoy!”

The announcement also reminded players who are participating in this weekend’s RLCS Qualifiers that their games must be played on the live version of Rocket League, not the beta version that the Tournaments Beta offers. It was also noted that the Tournaments Beta may be turned off over the weekend if any server issues occur with updates coming through the game’s Twitter account, though no such update has come yet.

Within the beta, there are some features that won’t be available such as online matchmaking outside of the Tournaments mode and certain loot functions, those details outlined in the original announcement and seen below.

The Tournaments Beta has no online matchmaking outside of the Tournaments environment

You cannot trade with other players, trade up items, or use Crates and Keys in the Tournaments Beta build

You will have access to most of your item inventory, but some newer items (e.g.: some items from the Victory Crate) may not appear. This is normal, and those items are still in your inventory in the ‘live’ version of Rocket League

Some of your settings may not carry over to the Tournaments Beta

You may see a preview of some new content or features (like expanded color options) in the Tournaments Beta

The Rocket League Tournaments Beta is currently still live until Feb. 26.