Rumor: Rockstar Games Has Two Unannounced Projects in Development

With Red Dead Redemption 2 done and dusted, many are beginning to look at what’s next for Rockstar Games. Most assume the developer is working on a new Grand Theft Auto game, and this is probably a pretty safe bet. However, is this all it’s working on? Recently, Rockstar Games has built the reputation as a one-game-at-a-time developer, however, there’s been numerous rumors and leaks that suggest this isn’t the case, and that the developer actually has two unannounced games in development.

Before Red Dead Redemption 2 even released, there were rumors, reports, and leaks suggesting Rockstar had two other projects in the work. More recently, a resume of a Rockstar India employee claimed that the developer had multiple unannounced games in the pipeline. Now, a Reddit user claiming to be a former Rockstar Games employee of two years, says that towards the end of Red Dead Redemption 2’s development, Rockstar had not one, but two other games in development. The user notes that they can’t reveal the titles due to an agreement they previously signed, but it lines-up with other rumors and leaks.

Normally, I’d call this fake with my eyes closed. Anyone can be a former Rockstar Games employee on Reddit and make stuff up. However, we’ve been hearing for awhile that Rockstar is making Grand Theft Auto 6, but that it’s not its next game. And so this begs the question: what else could it be working on?

Unfortunately, at the moment, all we can do is speculate. It’s a safe bet to say Rockstar Games is currently working on the next GTA in some capacity, but that’s about the only safe bet you can make about what Rockstar is doing. Maybe it’s making another game. Maybe that game is Bully 2. I’ve heard things, but nothing concrete enough to make a claim on.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think Rockstar Games is working on?

