The Flash Game Reportedly Cancelled After Movie’s Poor Reception

A new game centered around DC’s The Flash has been cancelled, according to a very reliable source. DC has one of the most respected stables of characters in all of fiction. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and many others comprise a strong roster of heroes that can easily rival Marvel’s iconic Avengers. While DC has struggled to compete against Marvel on the film front for years, there is some hope that will change in the near future as Guardians of the Galaxy director is shepherding a new rebooted DC universe that kicks off with Superman this summer. Given Marvel is in a bit of a slump right now, it’s the perfect time for DC to start anew.

However, despite DC’s many film attempts, Warner Bros. has never really allowed that entire universe the chance to expand in gaming. DC’s AAA gaming efforts have largely been focused on Batman and his friends. Of course, there’s DC Universe Online and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (which is technically an Arkham spin-off). Fans have yearned for a new Superman game for years, but Warner Bros. has yet to answer their pleas. A new Wonder Woman game has been in development for a while, but is supposedly in development hell. Over $100 million has reportedly been spent on the game and it was rebooted in 2024, but there are concerns that it will never even release.

The Flash Game Reportedly Cancelled

While Wonder Woman still has a chance, another game based on a beloved DC hero does not. According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, a new video game for The Flash was in the works at Warner Bros. Montreal, the team behind Gotham Knights and Batman: Arkham Origin. The game was greenlit after WB Montreal mulled over different ideas after Gotham Knights. These ideas consisted of a revised version of Gotham Knights that improved upon the ideas in the first game and a Constantine game which apparently sparked interest, but never got full approval. The Flash went forward, but was unfortunately canceled in 2023 after Ezra Miller’s The Flash film bombed.

There are a lot of reasons The Flash bombed, including controversies over its main actor, a confusing multiverse, the fact the DC universe was amidst a reboot, the movie being simply not good, and much more. However, The Flash had just concluded a very successful decade run on TV around this same time. It seems like there’s love for The Flash out there, but WB maybe misinterpreted the film’s failure as a disinterest for the speedster. Sadly, there’s no telling if The Flash will ever get his own video game now.

James Gunn has expressed interest in creating new video games based on his new DC universe, but it’s unclear if any projects have been greenlit as part of that. It’s possible a new Flash movie will happen under Gunn and lead to a new game, but that could be many, many years away. We already know the current DC slate for the coming years and The Flash does not fit into that at the moment. Nevertheless, it’s disappointing that fans were so close to getting a potentially really cool Flash game after years of waiting.