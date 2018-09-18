Rumor: Rocksteady Studios’ New Project Will Finally Be Unveiled Next Year

We’ve been talking for quite a while about what the team behind the Batman: Arkham games, Rocksteady Studios, has been working on. Some believe it’s Superman related, while others believe it’s something entirely new. And it looks like we’ll have to wait just a little longer to see what it is.

An interesting report suggests that whatever the studio is working on, we’ll see it sometime in 2019, either in the beginning of the year or during E3 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This came from a freelancer by the name of Hasan Ali Almaci, who noted over on this Resetera thread, “They have something that will be announced either first quarter 2k19 or at E3 depending on the milestones they meet.” We’re not sure what these “milestones” are, but by around that time, WB Games could be looking for its next big blockbuster to market, so it makes sense.

Now, of course, coming from a freelancer with no actual fact to back up the statement, it could just be a rumor that goes nowhere fast. After all, Rocksteady is known for taking its time on its projects, so there’s no guarantee that we’ll see anything revealed for 2019. We even speculated that a reveal could come during E3 2018, but as a lot of fans already know, nothing happened.

However, the studio does seem to be building up for something big. A news report run earlier this month suggests that the team has begun hiring up for community help for whatever this project is going to be, indicating that it could be preparing for a big reveal. And on top of that, whispers suggest we could get a glimpse as soon as this year’s Game Awards event, which is set to take place on early December. After all, it was a few years back at an event just like that where fans got a first glimpse of what would eventually become Batman: Arkham City.

Now it’s just a matter of waiting and seeing just what Rocksteady has in mind for the project. They haven’t said a word, so your guess is as good as ours. But hopefully, the wait isn’t too much longer, and we’ll finally see if they’re taking flight with the Man of Steel, or working on something entirely different. We’ll let you know the second we get word!