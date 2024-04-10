The Rogue Prince of Persia Announced, New Roguelike Developed by Dead Cells Studio

Ubisoft has announced The Rogue Prince of Persia, which is a new roguelike title developed in conjunction with studio Evil Empire. For those unaware, Evil Empire was one of the co-developers behind Dead Cells, the smash-hit roguelike that initially launched back in 2018. Now, after having revealed earlier in 2024 that it was moving on from working on Dead Cells after nearly seven years, Evil Empire has confirmed that its next project will be associated with Ubisoft's beloved Prince of Persia franchise.

Shown off as part of the Triple-I Initiative broadcast, the first look at The Rogue Prince of Persia was shared. Much like Dead Cells, The Rogue Prince of Persia is set to be a 2D action-roguelike that will see players venturing across a number of different locales in the titular region of Persia. In addition to its focus on melee combat, The Rogue Prince of Persia will also feature many of the platforming elements (wall-running, wall-jumping, etc.) that have become synonymous with the larger Prince of Persia series. The game also features a unique art style that is popping with color, much like Dead Cells.

You can watch the debut trailer for The Rogue Prince of Persia right here:

"The Rogue Prince of Persia is set in a fictional rendition of Ctesiphon, the capital of the Persian Empire," says the official synopsis. "The city faces invasion by the Hun's army of possessed soldiers, led by the malevolent Hun chief, Nogai. Players will embody the Prince, who was gifted with a mystical bola that resurrects him each time he dies. This magical artifact has let him take huge risks to perfect the skills of acrobatics & combat in his youth, molding him into a formidable warrior. In attempt after attempt, players must help the Prince explore different biomes, master new weapons, equip new trinkets, upgrade his gears at the Oasis and rally his allies to save the city from destruction."

The most unique thing about The Rogue Prince of Persia is that it will actually be launching quite soon. Evil Empire and Ubisoft will be releasing the game next month on May 14 in early access, exclusively for Steam. Over time, Evil Empire will continue to release new updates for The Rogue Prince of Persia that will add new content and changes based on player feedback. This is also how Dead Cells was first released, so it's not much of a surprise to see the same thing happening here. Ubisoft says it also plans to release the title on additional platforms in the future, although it's not yet known when this might transpire or what platforms are in consideration.